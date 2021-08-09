Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album ‘Born With Horns’

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new album titled Born With Horns, which was produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker.

The rocker revealed the news through a video with Barker, which shows that they both had the album name tattooed across their forearms. "Born With Horns. The album. We're back for round two," he wrote in the video's caption.

The musician hasn't revealed any specific details about the album yet, such as a release date or track listing, but he will be releasing a new song Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12AM ET. He teased a snippet of the song on his Instagram earlier this week with the caption, "Signed a deal, I got paper cuts" — which are also the lyrics of the recording he's playing in the background.

While Born With Horns will serve as his sixth album, it follows his 2020 pop-punk release Tickets to My Downfall, which was one of only a handful of rock albums to top the Billboard 200 last year. The teaser for the new song definitely implies that the sound of the album will follow in Tickets to My Downfall's footsteps, so rocker MGK is here to stay.

See both clips below.

Barker produced and played the drums on Tickets to My Downfall, so this'll be the second album the duo have collaborated on together. Stay tuned for further details as they're confirmed.

You can catch Machine Gun Kelly on the road now through December — check out the full list of dates here.