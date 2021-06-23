Tom DeLonge on Mark Hoppus Cancer Battle – ‘We Have His Back’

With the news coming late Wednesday (June 23) that Blink-182 singer-bassist Mark Hoppus has been receiving treatment for cancer, the music community has voiced their support for the musician as he continues his treatment. Among those commenting on social media was Hoppus' estranged Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, who shared words of encouragement for the bassist.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart," stated DeLonge while adding a fist emoji and the hashtag #WeHaveHisBack.

Fans began to speculate about Hoppus' health after a deleted Instagram story which appeared to show the musician receiving a cancer treatment. Loudwire was later able to confirm the news of Hoppus' cancer battle through a representative for the band.

The statement issued by Hoppus read, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

In addition to DeLonge, a number of other musicians reached out with their own messages of support for Hoppus. See a sampling of comments from Wolf Van Halen, The Offspring's Noodles, Taking Back Sunday and more below.

Cone McCaslin (Sum 41)

Noodles (The Offspring)

Taking Back Sunday

Ben Kowalewicz (Billy Talent)

Wolf Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Jimmy Eat World

Hot Topic

You Me at Six

Download Festival