Mark Hoppus Makes First Post-Cancer Performance at Travis Barker’s House Of Horrors Concert

This time last month, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus was announcing that he was cancer free after spending a majority of the summer undergoing chemotherapy to treat a stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And on Saturday (Oct. 30), he had a chance to return to the concert stage, taking part in bandmate Travis Barker's House of Horrors concert special with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Hoppus joined in the fun, playing "What's My Age Again," "The Rock Show" and "Family Reunion" with Barker and Escape the Fate's Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft.

The special show was put on by digital platform NoCap, a venture that was co-founded by Barker's collaborative business partner, Cisco Adler, the son of producer Lou Adler and co-owner of the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Cisco and I were talking and we had this idea to do a friends and family show,” Barker says. “This is the concert we all WISH we could go to.”

There were performances of some of the most iconic tracks from the artists, including Blink-182's "Rock Show" and "What's My Age Again?" Lavigne also sang some of her classics, like "Sk8ter Boi" and "Hey You," and blackbear performed "imu" with a Squid Game-twist. You can watch clips of some of the performances below.

The guest list for the event included Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Sidibe, Siickbrain, Mod Son, Phem, Royal and The Serpent and Theotis Beasley. It also included opening acts from Jasiah, jxdn and Iann Dior, along with live interviews from Allison Hagendorf.

The longtime Blink-182 drummer was decked out in half-a-dozen costumes during the performance, which was shot days earlier at a reimagined haunted house outside of Los Angeles, according to Billboard. Most notably, he appeared as the Sex Pistols guitarist Sid Vicious in spiked black hair, a leather jacket and the iconic "I'm A Mess" button.

House of Horrors airs until midnight tonight (Oct. 31) at nocapshows.com. Tickets start at $25.

