Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged.

It was only in January of this year that it was publicly revealed that the 45-year-old pop-punk icon and 42-year-old reality TV star/business mogul/socialite were dating, while it is believed the two officially shifted their relationship from friends to romantic partners.

Over the last year, the couple have consistently been in the public eye, exchanging passionate kisses and warm embraces seemingly wherever they go. Barker even got the name 'Kourtney' tattooed on his chest in April and, in May, let his lover ink the words "I love you" herself on his arm.

As amorous as partner-specific tattoos may be, we saw how tight their relationship truly is after the drummer, who was critically injured in a horrific 2008 plane crash, worked up the courage to fly again for the first time thanks to a master plan hatched by Kardashian to get him back to air travel.

With all this in mind, it's no surprise Barker pulled out the most romantic move of all — asking Kardashian to marry him.

And he's no stranger to highly-thought out plans either, as evidenced by the engagement photos Kardashian shared on Instagram, which featured the two locking eyes and embracing on the beach of Montecito, California (as reported by TMZ), encircled by a thick wall of roses and candles.

In the photo set (seen below), Kardashian posted a brief caption, which said "forever," and tagged her future husband. Barker responded in the comments with the same word in addition to an emoji of an infinity loop to signify their eternal bond.

Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, got in on the celebration too and shared a video clip on Twitter of the two kissing, and wrote, "KRAVIS FOREVER," (a hybrid of the names Kourtney and Travis) and included an emoji of a ring.

Congratulations to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and well wishes for health and happiness in their lives together.