Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Message on Travis Barker’s Arm

Love continues to bloom between ever-present Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his Keeping Up With the Kardashians girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney showed her latest act of affection for Travis in an Instagram post, giving the heavily tatted musician some fresh ink and a loving reminder of the relationship.

In the post below, you can see Barker sitting as Kourtney tattoos a message on his arm with a bystander looking on in the background. The three words she left inked on his body? "I love you."

"I tattoo," wrote Kardashian on the post, with one of the slides actually showing her in the physical act of tattooing her boyfriend. "Woman of many talents," added Barker in the comments section of the post.

The couple's four-month relationship has played out in public on several occasions. Just last month, Barker shared his love for Kardashian by getting her name tattooed across his chest. In addition, Barker recently revealed via his Instagram stories that he got a "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm" scented candle from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand.

In addition to his high profile romance, Barker has been seemingly everywhere of late. He joined Machine Gun Kelly and Kellin Quinn on the song "Love Race," was trending for a period after turning up on Willow's "Transparent Soul" song and he's also turned up working with Atreyu and Trippie Redd as well.

Get a closer look at Travis' fresh ink courtesy of Kourtney below.