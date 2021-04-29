Machine Gun Kelly Taps Travis Barker + Kellin Quinn on New Song ‘Love Race’
Machine Gun Kelly is not one for idling and is keeping the momentum from his No. 1 album, Tickets to My Downfall, moving right along with a brand new single, "Love Race," featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker and Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn.
In March, MGK linked up with popular YouTuber 'Corpse Husband' on the creepy, beat-intensive new track, "Daywalker," and fans can never really be certain exactly what direction the rapper turned pop-punk artist will go next.
On "Love Race," he turns back to the style heard on last year's Tickets to My Downfall." The energy on this pop-tinged rocker is jovial and contagious and Quinn's high-pitched singing works wonderfully against MGK's hoarse vocal inflection as the two sing in tandem beginning with the second verse.
This latest track arrives three days after Machine Gun Kelly announced a U.S. tour set to kick off in September and a complete list of dates can be seen further down the page, beneath the video player for "Love Race." The lyrics to the song can also be seen below.
Machine Gun Kelly, "Love Race" Lyrics
I found a silver ring
And put it on my finger
I picked up my guitar
And played it for the reaper
God was a girl
The devil wore a t-shirt
Love is a game and they
Were kissing in the bleachers
I don't want to be without you but
I'm here, screaming by myself
I'm on the run
I'm on the run (I'm on the run)
I'm on the run
To get back to you (To get back)
To get back to you
I got a special ring
And put it on her finger
A voice said suddenly
You're never gonna keep her
Please don't look behind us
The past is trying to catch up
Pressures from outside us
I've got claustrophobia
I don't want to be without you but
I'm here, screaming by myself
I'm on the run
I'm on the run (I'm on the run)
I'm on the run
To get back to you (To get back)
To get back to you
God was a girl
The devil wore a t-shirt
Love is a game and they
Were kissing in the bleachers
God was a girl
The devil wore a t-shirt
Love is a game and they
Were kissing in the bleachers
I'm on the run
(I'm on the run, let's go)
I'm on the run (To get back to you)
I'm on the run (To get back to you)
To get back to you (To get back)
To get back to you
I don't want to be without you but
I'm here, screaming by myself
I'm on the run (I'm on the run)
To get back to you
To get back to you
(Let's go)
(Yeah)
To get back to you
(Oh, to get back, to get back)
To get back to you
No, no-no, no
No, no-no, no
No, no-no, no...
Machine Gun Kelly 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Sept. 10 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater
Sept. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Central Park Summerstage
Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 17 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E
Sept. 21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon Festival Stage At Smale Park
Sept. 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival
Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park
Oct. 02 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp
Oct. 03 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amp
Oct. 05 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Oct. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Oct. 12 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion
Oct. 13 - Troutdale, Ore. @ McMenamins Edgefield
Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Oct. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine
Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 27 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
Oct. 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Dec. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
