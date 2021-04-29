Machine Gun Kelly is not one for idling and is keeping the momentum from his No. 1 album, Tickets to My Downfall, moving right along with a brand new single, "Love Race," featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker and Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn.

In March, MGK linked up with popular YouTuber 'Corpse Husband' on the creepy, beat-intensive new track, "Daywalker," and fans can never really be certain exactly what direction the rapper turned pop-punk artist will go next.

On "Love Race," he turns back to the style heard on last year's Tickets to My Downfall." The energy on this pop-tinged rocker is jovial and contagious and Quinn's high-pitched singing works wonderfully against MGK's hoarse vocal inflection as the two sing in tandem beginning with the second verse.

This latest track arrives three days after Machine Gun Kelly announced a U.S. tour set to kick off in September and a complete list of dates can be seen further down the page, beneath the video player for "Love Race." The lyrics to the song can also be seen below.

Machine Gun Kelly, "Love Race" Lyrics

I found a silver ring

And put it on my finger

I picked up my guitar

And played it for the reaper

God was a girl

The devil wore a t-shirt

Love is a game and they

Were kissing in the bleachers I don't want to be without you but

I'm here, screaming by myself I'm on the run

I'm on the run (I'm on the run)

I'm on the run

To get back to you (To get back)

To get back to you I got a special ring

And put it on her finger

A voice said suddenly

You're never gonna keep her

Please don't look behind us

The past is trying to catch up

Pressures from outside us

I've got claustrophobia I don't want to be without you but

I'm here, screaming by myself I'm on the run

I'm on the run (I'm on the run)

I'm on the run

To get back to you (To get back)

To get back to you God was a girl

The devil wore a t-shirt

Love is a game and they

Were kissing in the bleachers God was a girl

The devil wore a t-shirt

Love is a game and they

Were kissing in the bleachers I'm on the run

(I'm on the run, let's go) I'm on the run (To get back to you)

I'm on the run (To get back to you)

To get back to you (To get back)

To get back to you I don't want to be without you but

I'm here, screaming by myself I'm on the run (I'm on the run)

To get back to you

To get back to you

(Let's go) (Yeah)

To get back to you

(Oh, to get back, to get back)

To get back to you No, no-no, no

No, no-no, no

No, no-no, no...

Machine Gun Kelly, "Love Race" Feat. Kellin Quinn + Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Sept. 10 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater

Sept. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Central Park Summerstage

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 17 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E

Sept. 21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon Festival Stage At Smale Park

Sept. 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

Oct. 02 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp

Oct. 03 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amp

Oct. 05 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 12 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion

Oct. 13 - Troutdale, Ore. @ McMenamins Edgefield

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 27 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

Oct. 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Dec. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse