Machine Gun Kelly + YouTuber Corpse Husband Drop New Song ‘Daywalker’

Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper turned pop-punk artist who scored a No. 1 album last year with Tickets to My Downfall, is turning back to his rap roots, at least on "Daywalker," the collaborative track with the popular and mysterious YouTube personality Corpse Husband, also known simply as Corpse.

The track clocks in at just under two-and-a-half minutes and is centered around an eerie, horror-themed melody that aligns perfectly with Corpse's YouTube theme of disturbing stories that are designated as fake, alleged or true. MGK is the more vibrant of the two on this song as Corpse, who has over seven million YouTube subscribers, retains his signature, deep, modulated voice.

Listen to the song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) below as well.

For Machine Gun Kelly, it's his first single of 2021, which is expected to be a busy year. In February, it was revealed he had landed an acting role in a film titled One Way, which also features his daughter Casie Baker, as well as renowned actor Kevin Bacon.

He's also co-writing his own graphic novel which will be based off his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo, and released through Z2 Comics in July. Get more info here.

Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Corpse, "Daywalker" Lyrics

[Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]

Punch that motherfucker in the face

You hated what he said, right?

Beat his ass, leave him at the stoplight

I know you wanted change, but nobody's around

So, kick him again while he's on the ground, yo

I'll never be the same

I wanna know if I tell you a secret, will you keep it?

I need someone to blame (Take it!)

And I see somebody talkin' with the mouth that's full of teeth

I wanna break (Go) [Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Yeah, yeah [Verse 2: CORPSE]

They tried to kill me in the rain

Tried to lay me down and so I ducked and ran away

Put a gun up to my face, so I'll fucking catch a case

When I find this mothеrfucker and I'll lay him in his grave

All thesе fucking razorblades

I wanna know if I tell you a secret, will you keep it?

I will never be the same

I bit the fucking apple, I'm surrounded by some snakes (CORPSE) [Chorus: CORPSE & Machine Gun Kelly]

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

(Yeah, yeah) Fight! [Bridge: CORPSE]

Stay up, blade

Stay up [Verse 3: Machine Gun Kelly & CORPSE]

I prayed to God and then I went to sleep with bloody hands

Inside my room, I heard the sirens from the ambulance

I chipped my tooth and then I found a piece inside my pants

He talkin' shit, when he wake up, I go do that again

I came back

I wanna know if I tell you a secret, will you keep it?

If a pussy wanna say shit, then I'll fuckin' stomp his face in

Nah, not going back, can't change it, I left blood all on the pavement

I'm on borrowed time, can't shake it, uh, blackout when I'm ragin', uh

Me and all these pills be on a fuckin' first name basis, uh

There's an invisible voice that is talkin' to me and it's always tellin' me to kill

I got a problem with separating what my head is creating from things that are real

I'm in a room, hyperventilating and debating to pop off the cap of these pills

If I get angry, I'm goin' to start up a riot with people on Capitol Hill [Chorus: CORPSE & Machine Gun Kelly]

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!

(Yeah, yeah) Fight!

Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Corpse, "Daywalker"