Listeners React to blink-182’s New Album ‘One More Time…’
It's here! The first blink-182 album with founding guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge in over a decade, One More Time…, is out now.
So what are blink-182 fans saying about the effort on its release day Friday (Oct. 20)? Well, we've got you covered with a listener reaction roundup!
Because it is certainly a momentous occasion when there's a Travis Barker-produced, 17-song album from the classic blink-182 lineup in 2023. And the record has all the punk leanings, sophomoric humor, emo-rock inklings and super-fast rhythms that any longtime blink-182 fan might expect. So what are all the people out there saying about it?
See reactions near the bottom of this post.
READ MORE: Mark Hoppus Reveals What Are His 'Mount Rushmore' of blink-182 Songs
"this album goes HARD," one excited listener writes, "just when you thought those guys couldn’t get this hard anymore."
Another adds, "The perfect blend [of] Blink-182, Angels and Airwaves and +44. So glad they are back together."
Critical blink Album Reactions
Not all reactions are positive, however. One listener offers, "New Blink-182 record sounds like they banged out a bunch of demos and had songwriters finish them. I think their earlier method of making a record all in separate studios had produced a better result." (Indeed, the majority of the new songs are co-writes with outside songwriters.)
Another splits the difference in the reception — "I know a lot of people that don't like it, but I'm digging the new @blink182 album."
See lots else of what listeners are saying below!
Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for rock and metal news.