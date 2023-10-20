It's here! The first blink-182 album with founding guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge in over a decade, One More Time…, is out now.

So what are blink-182 fans saying about the effort on its release day Friday (Oct. 20)? Well, we've got you covered with a listener reaction roundup!

Because it is certainly a momentous occasion when there's a Travis Barker-produced, 17-song album from the classic blink-182 lineup in 2023. And the record has all the punk leanings, sophomoric humor, emo-rock inklings and super-fast rhythms that any longtime blink-182 fan might expect. So what are all the people out there saying about it?

See reactions near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus Reveals What Are His 'Mount Rushmore' of blink-182 Songs

"this album goes HARD," one excited listener writes, "just when you thought those guys couldn’t get this hard anymore."

Another adds, "The perfect blend [of] Blink-182, Angels and Airwaves and +44. So glad they are back together."

Critical blink Album Reactions

Not all reactions are positive, however. One listener offers, "New Blink-182 record sounds like they banged out a bunch of demos and had songwriters finish them. I think their earlier method of making a record all in separate studios had produced a better result." (Indeed, the majority of the new songs are co-writes with outside songwriters.)

Another splits the difference in the reception — "I know a lot of people that don't like it, but I'm digging the new @blink182 album."

See lots else of what listeners are saying below!

Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for rock and metal news.

Reactions to the New blink-182 Album 'One More Time…'