Win a Blink-182 ‘One More Time…’ Limited Test Vinyl Pressing!

Here's something quite special for Blink-182 fans, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you're covered. As the latest entry in the Loudwire Record Club, we're giving away a limited test vinyl pressing of the band's latest album, One More Time...

This album has been on the radar of fans for over a year now, ever since Tom DeLonge returned to the band and the group dropped their first single since his return titled "Edging" late last year. In the time since, they've followed with the "One More Time" title track, "More Than You Know," "Dance With Me" and "Fell in Love," while building up to the Oct. 20 release of the album.

READ MORE: Blink-182 Fans Are All Sorts of Emotional Over 'One More Time...' Ballad

Given the rare nature of vinyl test pressings, we're sure this is a collectors item you'll want to get your hands on, but in order to do that, you'll need to provide your details in the entry box at the bottom of this post.

And while the Blink vinyl test pressing is the big prize here, there will also be a runner-up prize of the new album on vinyl, with 25 other entrants receiving digital download codes for the new album. So let's get started and make sure you fill out that entry form below prior to Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10AM ET, which is the cutoff time for this contest.

And just this reminder that you can frequently catch Blink-182's music as part of the Loudwire Nights radio show with host Chuck Armstrong. The show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.