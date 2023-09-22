Fans Are All Sorts of Emotional Over Blink-182’s New Ballad ‘One More Time’

Yesterday (Sept. 22), Blink-182 released two new songs, one of them being the title track to their new album, One More Time. The reflective ballad has fans feeling all sorts of emotional as the group touches on the fragility of relationships and the importance of friendship.

The autobiographical song features heart-wrenching lyrics, such as "I wish they told us, it shouldn't take a sickness / or airplanes falling out of the sky," which references the life-altering experiences of Travis Barker's 2008 plane crash and Mark Hoppus' 2021 cancer diagnosis.

That line is followed by, "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? / Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?," and by that point, the tear ducts are working overtime.

Fans seem to be having the same experience when listening to the song and watching the music video, which pumps nostalgia through the veins by showcasing elements from a number of Blink-182's past music videos.

"This song and video would've had 16-year-old me in absolute shambles," writes one fan on X (formerly Twitter), adding, "29-year-old me not a million miles off."

Regarding the message of "One More Time," they continue, "A beautiful ode to complicated friendships, brotherhood and perspective gained through hardships."

Commenting on his return to the band after departing in 2015, guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge recently told Zane Lowe, "When [Mark Hoppus] told me he was sick, that was the gnarliest. It was like nothing matters really. For me it was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn't mended. All of us have lived through tragedies now that tear apart places in your heart and you've got to mend them back together and figure out how to be a better version of yourself."

See how Blink-182 fans have reacted to "One More Time" below and read the lyrics to the song further down the page.

One More Time, Blink-182 first album with DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods, will be released on Oct. 20.

Fans React to Blink-182's Ballad "One More Time"

Blink-182, "One More Time" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Verse 1: Tom DeLonge]

Strangers, from strangers into brothers

From brothers into strangers once again

We saw the whole world

But I couldn't see the meaning

I couldn't even recognize my friends [Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]

Older, but nothing's any different

Right now feels the same, I wonder why

I wish they told us, it shouldn't take a sickness

Or airplanes falling out the sky [Pre-Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don't want to act like there's tomorrow

I don't want to wait to do this one more time [Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

One morе time

One more

Onе more time

One more time [Verse 3: Tom DeLonge & Mark Hoppus]

I miss you, took time, but I admit it

It still hurts even after all these years

And I know that next time, ain't always gonna happen

I gotta say, "I love you" while we're here [Pre-Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don't want to act like there's tomorrow

I don't want to wait to do this one more time [Chorus: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker]

One more time

One more

One more time

One more time

One more time

One more time

One more

One more time

One more time

One more time [Outro: Tom DeLonge & Mark Hoppus]

I miss you

Blink-182, "One More Time" Music Video