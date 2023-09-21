Blink-182 Drop Two New Songs – One Ballad, One Classic-Sounding

Blink-182 have just released two new songs off their forthcoming album One More Time. The title track is a tear-jerking ballad while "More Than You Know" is more representative of the band's classic sound.

This pair of new tracks follow the single "Edging," which came out last year and is also among the 17 songs that make up One More Time, Blink-182's first album with Tom DeLonge since 2011.

Listen to both songs below and read the lyrics for each as well.

Look for One More Time to drop on Oct. 20 with more details still to come.

DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015 and the guitarist/co-singer recently told Zane Lowe that he didn't think he would ever return to music. He kept busy with his To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, working intensely on UFO research. That work has come to pay dividends this year as public government hearings on UFOs and extraterrestrial life have come forth with information that suggests nonhuman remains have been recovered from a crash site.

DeLonge relayed to Lowe that bandmate Mark Hoppus' 2021 cancer diagnosis helped shape a new perspective, leading him back to Blink-182.

"When he told me he was sick, that was the gnarliest. It was like nothing matters really," DeLonge confessed, adding, "For me it was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn't mended. All of us have lived through tragedies now that tear apart places in your heart and you've got to mend them back together and figure out how to be a better version of yourself."

Blink-182, "One More Time" Music Video

Blink-182, "One More Time" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Verse 1: Tom DeLonge]

Strangers, from strangers into brothers

From brothers into strangers once again

We saw the whole world

But I couldn't see the meaning

I couldn't even recognize my friends [Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]

Older, but nothing's any different

Right now feels the same, I wonder why

I wish they told us, it shouldn't take a sickness

Or airplanes falling out the sky [Pre-Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don't want to act like there's tomorrow

I don't want to wait to do this one more time [Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

One morе time

One more

Onе more time

One more time [Verse 3: Tom DeLonge & Mark Hoppus]

I miss you, took time, but I admit it

It still hurts even after all these years

And I know that next time, ain't always gonna happen

I gotta say, "I love you" while we're here [Pre-Chorus: Tom DeLonge]

Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don't want to act like there's tomorrow

I don't want to wait to do this one more time [Chorus: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker]

One more time

One more

One more time

One more time

One more time

One more time

One more

One more time

One more time

One more time [Outro: Tom DeLonge & Mark Hoppus]

I miss you

Blink-182, "More Than You Know"

Blink-182, "More Than You Know" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Verse 1]

Your bed is the last battlefield, a nuclear weapon

Let's search and destroy all the innocent throats we can step on

You bury your face underneath, halfhearted confessions

You poison yourself with the thought I won't love vou to death [Pre-Chorus]

Black lights across my face

Words that we'll never write

Wait for the phone to ring

Back to the starting light, go [Chorus]

I don't feel pain, but I feel more than you'd ever know

I don't feel shame, I don't have highs, but I've got some lows

I feel a bit cursed, I've been numb and sinking down like a stone

I don't feel pain, but I feel morе than you'd ever know

More than you'd know [Verse 2]

I shook all thе leaves from your tree and left you with nothing

I can't see the colors you see, they won't see me coming

The ivy is starting to creep, it grows through the awnings

It's dawning on me that I shouldn't be trying at all [Pre-Chorus]

Black lights across my face

Words that we'll never write

Wait for the phone to ring

Back to the starting light, go [Chorus]

I don't feel pain, but I feel more than you'd ever know

I don't feel shame, I don't have highs, but I've got some lows

I feel a bit cursed, I've been numb and sinking down like a stone

I don't feel pain, but I feel more than you'd ever know

More than you'd know [Bridge]

It goes on and on, I swear it don't belong

On and on (We're lonely), I swear we don't belong (Wherever)

(Too tongue-tied forever)

It goes on and on (We're lonely), I swear it don't belong (Whenever)

(Too tongue-tied forever) [Chorus]

I don't feel pain, but I feel more than you'd ever know

I don't feel shame, I don't have highs, but l've got some lows

I feel a bit cursed, l've been numb and sinking down like a stone

I don't feel pain, but I feel more than you'd ever know

More than you'd know

Blink-182, One More Time... Track Listing

1. "ANTHEM PART 3"

2. "DANCE WITH ME"

3. "FELL IN LOVE"

4. "TERRIFIED"

5. "ONE MORE TIME"

6. "MORE THAN YOU KNOW"

7. "TURN THIS OFF!"

8. "WHEN WE WERE YOUNG"

9. "EDGING"

10. "YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT"

11. "BLINK WAVE"

12. "BAD NEWS"

13. "HURT" (INTERLUDE)

14. "TURPENTINE"

15. "FUCK FACE"

16. "OTHER SIDE"

17. "CHILDHOOD"