Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years

Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist.

Fans of the pop-punk act will be stoked to hear blink's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back with DeLonge 10 years after they last worked together on 2012's Dogs Eating Dogs EP. The last time blink-182 released an official single with DeLonge was in 2011 with "After Midnight." It appears on that year's Neighborhoods album.

Listen to "Edging" down toward the bottom of this post, underneath the lyrics for the new blink-182 song.

A new album from blink-182 is also on the way. In 2023 and 2024, the group will hit the road on a massive world tour. See the dates below. Get blink-182 tickets here.

DeLonge had hinted at his return to blink earlier this year. Concurrently, Hoppus said he was "open to anything." Rumors heightened in 2021 after Hoppus finished chemotherapy. In 2015, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the band. They released California (2016) and Nine (2019) with Skiba.

blink-182, "Edging" Lyrics (via Genius)

I ain't that cool, a little fucked in the head

They'll be hangin' me quick when I'm back from the dead

Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope

I'm a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse

She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church

Don't you know? Don't you know? Don't you know Yeah, don't you know? They say 'you're not safe here if I stay with a knife that sharp' No way, no I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at thе mess we started

Oh no, I lеave the broken hearts this way

Whatcha say? Wanna play? Yea, don't be fooled, I'm only letting you down

They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd

Like a ghost, like a ghost, like a ghost

The seats of my car are filled with cigarette burns

I got a fire in my eye, a little blood on my shirt

Let's hit the road, hit the road, hit the road I know there's a special place in hell

That my friends and I know well

There's a perfect place to go

When it's time to lose control No way, no I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Whatcha say? Wanna play? Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no

Night and daydream

Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no

You can't save me No way, no I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Shit

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Whatcha say? Everyday? It's a waste, wanna play?

blink-182, "Edging"

blink-182 World Tour Dates 2023–2024

March 11, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP

March 14, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

March 17–19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

March 17–19, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

March 21–22, 2023 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA

March 23–26, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

March 24–26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

March 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

April 1–2, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ TBA

May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr

Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr

July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 – London, England @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena