Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist.
Fans of the pop-punk act will be stoked to hear blink's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back with DeLonge 10 years after they last worked together on 2012's Dogs Eating Dogs EP. The last time blink-182 released an official single with DeLonge was in 2011 with "After Midnight." It appears on that year's Neighborhoods album.
Listen to "Edging" down toward the bottom of this post, underneath the lyrics for the new blink-182 song.
A new album from blink-182 is also on the way. In 2023 and 2024, the group will hit the road on a massive world tour. See the dates below. Get blink-182 tickets here.
DeLonge had hinted at his return to blink earlier this year. Concurrently, Hoppus said he was "open to anything." Rumors heightened in 2021 after Hoppus finished chemotherapy. In 2015, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the band. They released California (2016) and Nine (2019) with Skiba.
blink-182, "Edging" Lyrics (via Genius)
I ain't that cool, a little fucked in the head
They'll be hangin' me quick when I'm back from the dead
Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope
I'm a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse
She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church
Don't you know? Don't you know? Don't you know Yeah, don't you know?
They say 'you're not safe here if I stay with a knife that sharp'
No way, no I leave the broken hearted
Oh no, look at thе mess we started
Oh no, I lеave the broken hearts this way
Whatcha say? Wanna play?
Yea, don't be fooled, I'm only letting you down
They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd
Like a ghost, like a ghost, like a ghost
The seats of my car are filled with cigarette burns
I got a fire in my eye, a little blood on my shirt
Let's hit the road, hit the road, hit the road
I know there's a special place in hell
That my friends and I know well
There's a perfect place to go
When it's time to lose control
No way, no I leave the broken hearted
Oh no, look at the mess we started
Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way
Whatcha say? Wanna play?
Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no
Night and daydream
Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no
You can't save me
No way, no I leave the broken hearted
Oh no, look at the mess we started
Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way
Shit
Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way
Oh no, look at the mess we started
Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way
Whatcha say? Everyday? It's a waste, wanna play?
blink-182 World Tour Dates 2023–2024
March 11, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP
March 14, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
March 17–19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza
March 17–19, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza
March 21–22, 2023 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA
March 23–26, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
March 24–26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza
March 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
April 1–2, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ TBA
May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr
May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr
May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena
May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr
Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr
Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place
Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr
July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr
July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena
Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Oct. 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre
Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Oct. 11, 2023 – London, England @ The O2
Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena