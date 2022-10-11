Our Dream Setlist for Blink-182’s First Reunion Show

The earth is healing, as Tom DeLonge has returned to Blink-182. With a massive run of tour dates just announced for 2023 and 2024, we decided to help Blink create the greatest pop-punk setlist of all time, which they are completely free to steal and use on tour.

A perfect Blink reunion setlist needs to be comprised of many DeLonge-voiced songs, no Skiba-era tracks, lots of nostalgia, some unexpected throwbacks, and nothing from the dreaded 2011 comeback album, Neighborhoods.

As a basis for our dream setlist, we used an old Blink-182 setlist from their 2010 European tour. It was right on the heels of Blink’s 2009 reunion with DeLonge, when they beautifully captured the joy of the pop-punk band's reformation. Though they kicked off that 2010 gig with “Dumpweed,” we think “Feeling This” is the right way to start Blink’s first 2023 show, mostly due to the back-and-forth vocals of bffs Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

After that start, we think Blink should give DeLonge some time to shine by launching into “First Date” and “Aliens Exist,” before transitioning into a string of hits from what many fans believe to be the holy trinity of Blink albums — Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and Blink-182.

For the old school Blink fans, some favorites from Cheshire Cat and Dude Ranch need to be on the menu, so we tossed in the high-energy “Pathetic” and “Josie” along with the hilarious DeLonge-sung “Touchdown Boy.” Blink haven’t played “Touchdown Boy” since 1997, so dust it off, fellas!

Of course, “Carousel” and “Dammit” need to be part of the band’s encore. Duh! With that, a Travis Barker drum solo and “Family Reunion,” the encore is complete.

Check out our dream Blink-182 reunion setlist below and click here for tickets to the reunion. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 17 at 10AM local time.

Loudwire's Dream Blink-182 Setlist:

"Feeling This"

"First Date"

"Aliens Exist"

"The Rock Show"

"What’s My Age Again?"

"Always"

"I Miss You"

"Stay Together for the Kids"

"Dumpweed"

"Man Overboard"

"Pathetic"

"Touchdown Boy"

"Going Away to College"

"Mutt"

"Dysentery Gary"

"Josie"

"Anthem Part Two"

"Edging"

"Adam’s Song"

"All the Small Things"

Encore:

"Drum Solo"

"Carousel"

"Dammit"

"Family Reunion"