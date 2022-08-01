Is Tom DeLonge back in blink-182?

Kerrang! asked the important question this week after DeLonge, the estranged guitarist and co-vocalist of the influential pop-punk act and the leader of the alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, appeared to suggest that he was indeed back in blink, the group he co-founded in San Diego back in 1992.

On Monday (Aug. 1), the magazine pointed to DeLonge's current Instagram bio, which indicates his activity within blink-182. In 2015, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in blink, but Skiba recently wondered if he was still in the band.

On Instagram, DeLonge writes, "I make music," tagging blink-182's and Angels & Airwaves' official accounts in parenthesis thereafter. The wording seems to signal ongoing blink pursuits.

But could it just as easily show his past involvement in the band? Still, DeLonge does use the present tense. He appeared to have made the bio change sometime over the past weekend.

Alas, when he and blink-182 became professionally estranged in 2015, blink's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker got Skiba to fill his shoes, releasing the albums California (2016) and Nine (2019) with the Alkaline Trio rocker. Talks of a blink reunion with DeLonge often cropped up, though. They gained new steam last year after Hoppus finished chemotherapy. Around that time, Hoppus said he was "open to anything" regarding blink's future and confirmed he was "cancer free."

Last year, Angels & Airwaves released Lifeforms. DeLonge, also a prominent ufologist, is currently working on a movie. Hoppus played his first post-cancer gig at Barker's 2021 "House of Horrors." Barker, now married to socialite Kourtney Kardashian, recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, grandson and WILLOW.

See a screenshot of DeLonge's Instagram bio below.

Tom DeLonge Instagram Bio - Aug. 1, 2022

Instagram: @tomdelonge Instagram: @tomdelonge loading...