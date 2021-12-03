Mark Hoppus recently compared chemotherapy to air travel, as far as the irritation that can result from each. And the influential musician should know — in the fall, the blink-182 singer and bassist overcame cancer.

For Hoppus, chemo was like the "worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable," the 49-year-old rocker said in a new interview.

Hoppus made his diagnosis public back in June. Recalling the days before it, the blink-182 co-founder explained that he first noticed something wrong with his body after finding a weird knot in his shoulder. At the time, he was going through a bought of depression, and he made an appointment to get his shoulder checked out a few days before seeing a new therapist. But word of his diagnosis only intensified the gloom.

"I had a really dark time after finding out," Hoppus told GQ in the interview that emerged on Thursday (Dec. 2). "I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn't it be me? We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic."

He added, "I walk into the therapist's office and I'm like, 'Oh, hello. How are you doing? Very nice to meet you. Thanks for making the time — hang on a second. I have to take this call.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool. Thank you very much.' I hang up the phone and [tell the therapist], 'Oh, hi. So, yeah, I have cancer. Where do we start?'"

When Hoppus first publicized his diagnosis, it was with a photo on social media that was quickly removed, prompting speculation about his state before he ultimately released a explainer on his health and re-shared the image. "Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn't do it on purpose," he recalled. "It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest."

In the June 23 statement, Hoppus said, "I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert."

Now that he is free of cancer, many are wondering if a blink-182 reunion with estranged vocalist-guitarist Tom DeLonge is on deck. Last month, DeLonge indicated his return is only a matter of time. But Hoppus noted one aspect that would still have to be worked out — the fact that they already have a guitarist, Alkaline Trio bandleader Matt Skiba, DeLonge's replacement.

"We haven't really talked about that," Hoppus remarked to GQ of a reunion, "but I'm open to anything in the future. I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us [including drummer Travis Barker]. Like we're all going to live in the same house again?"