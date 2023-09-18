Blink-182 have announced their long awaited and highly anticipated new album, One More Time..., which is the band's first with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods. The trio have also informed fans that the title track single will arrive on Thursday (Sept. 21) after issuing the album track "Edging" in October of last year.

Fans have been waiting for this moment for years and, more specifically, the last couple of weeks since DeLonge dropped a note on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Blink-182 "music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away" and that "we are finally here."

Three weeks came and went without any word from the pop-punk icons, muddying the picture for everyone.

Alas, we are finally here and we now know that Blink's new album will drop on Oct. 20. It will be their ninth studio album, ironically coming three years removed from Nine, which was the band's eighth album and second with Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge from 2015 through 2022.

The band shared the news on social media, alongside a nearly four-minute video trailer, both of which can be seen below, in addition to the One More Time... track listing.

Blink-182, One More Time Trailer

Blink-182, One More Time... Track Listing

1. "ANTHEM PART 3"

2. "DANCE WITH ME"

3. "FELL IN LOVE"

4. "TERRIFIED"

5. "ONE MORE TIME"

6. "MORE THAN YOU KNOW"

7. "TURN THIS OFF!"

8. "WHEN WE WERE YOUNG"

9. "EDGING"

10. "YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT"

11. "BLINK WAVE"

12. "BAD NEWS"

13. "HURT" (INTERLUDE)

14. "TURPENTINE"

15. "FUCK FACE"

16. "OTHER SIDE"

17. "CHILDHOOD"