Travis Barker Reveals Name + Due Date of Baby Boy With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has revealed the name and due date of the baby boy he's expecting with Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the baby could be born any minute now, if he hasn't already.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October of 2021, and after a few different ceremonies, the couple officially tied the knot in May of 2022. They announced that they were expecting a baby together in June of this year during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, where Kardashian recreated a scene from their "All the Small Things" video by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant" in the crowd. Later that month, they had a gender reveal party, which confirmed the baby is a boy.

According to Barker, who recently appeared on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse, Kardashian's due date was "either Halloween or like, the first week of November." So, the baby may have been born already. Regardless, we also know his name, thanks to the interview — Rocky.

"I was like, he’s going to come out of my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and push-ups," Barker said jokingly, referencing the Rocky film franchise.

"When Rocky’s born, I’ll be the father of seven," he added later in the discussion [via Billboard].

Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama and Landon Barker, as well as a step-daughter named Atiana from Moakler's prior marriage. Kardashian, on the other hand, has three children of her own with her ex-husband Scott Disick, named Mason, Penelope and Reign. Thus, Rocky really will be the seventh youngster to join the bunch.

Needless to say, it's a special time in Barker's life. Blink-182's latest album One More Time..., which is also their first with Tom DeLonge since 2011, came out just over a week ago and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, he'll have another bundle of joy to rejoice over.

