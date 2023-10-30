Who Are the 10 Outside Songwriters on Blink-182’s New Album ‘One More Time’?

Blink-182's latest album One More Time... is a little over a week old, and it officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. If you look at the songwriting credits, you'll notice that there are 10 outside writers listed — but who are they?

One More Time... was an especially important release for Blink, as it marked their first album with Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods. Some of the lyrics on the album were also written about Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis and battle in 2021.

DeLonge and Travis Barker shared songwriting credits on each track in addition to Hoppus, but there were some writers outside the band that contributed to the album as well. We listed each of the songwriters below, which track(s) they're credited on and what other projects they're known for.

Aaron Rubin

Aaron Rubin is a producer that's worked with DeLonge in the past, especially on various Angels & Airwaves projects. He co-produced quite a few songs on One More Time..., which he also received co-writing credits for.

Credited on:

"Anthem Part 3"

"Dance With Me"

"Fell in Love"

"More Than You Know"

"When We Were Young"

"Blink Wave"

"Bad News"

"Turpentine"

"Childhood"

Nick Long

Nick Long is the frontman for the group Dark Waves, which he formed in Los Angeles in 2014. He co-wrote Machine Gun Kelly's No. 1 albums Tickets to My Downfall (2020) and Mainstream Sellout (2022), and he's written with a few other artists too.

Credited on:

"Dance With Me"

"Fell in Love"

"Terrified"

Ryan Tedder

Ryan Tedder is the vocalist for OneRepublic, but has written with and co-produced a variety of well-known musicians across different genres, such as U2, Paul McCartney, One Direction, Taylor Swift and more.

Credited on:

"Fell in Love"

Robert Smith

Yes, the Robert Smith from The Cure. Smith has worked with Blink-182 in the past, specifically on the song "All of This" from their self-titled 2003 album. Hoppus is especially a fan of Smith and The Cure, and actually chose the frontman as his "Rock God" during an interview.

"He's an incredible songwriter. His songwriting greatly influenced my songwriting, the way that I structure lyrics and melody and harmony," Hoppus said. "The Cure is the first band that really spoke to me. I had all the posters on my walls, every single record."

Credited on:

"Fell in Love"

Andrew Goldstein

Andrew Goldstein is a songwriter and producer, having originally sang in the band The Friday Night Boys. He's since worked with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, Bring Me the Horizon and others.

Credited on:

"One More Time"

Aldae

Aldae, whose real name is Gregory Hein, is another songwriter and producer who's collaborated with a lot of high-profile pop musicians.

Credited on:

"One More Time"

Brian Lee

Brian Lee is a songwriter that's written with huge stars such as Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and many others.

Credited on:

"Turn This Off!"

"When We Were Young"

"Childhood"

Dan Book

Dan Book is a songwriter, producer and musician that used to sing and play guitar for the alternative rock band VooDoo Blue. Halestorm, Mod Sun and All Time Low are among the many artists he's worked with.

Credited on:

"Edging"

Michael Pollack

Michael Pollack is another renowned songwriter and producer who's known for working with huge musicians, including Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Katy Perry and many more.

Credited on:

"You Don't Know What You've Got"

Tim Armstrong

Tim Armstrong sings and plays guitar for the bands Rancid and Transplants. He also founded Hellcat Records in 1997, and has co-produced for Pink, Joe Walsh, The Interrupters and others.

Credited on:

"Fuck Face"

READ MORE: Blink-182 Play Secret Show at Denny's, Live Up to the Classic Meme