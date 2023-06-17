Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy by Recreating blink-182’s ‘All the Small Things’ Video

The Kardashian-Barker family is growing! Kourtney Kardashian surprised husband Travis Barker last night (June 16) during Blink-182's concert in Los Angeles by revealing she's pregnant.

To deliver the news, Kardashian recreated a scene from Blink-182's video for "All The Small Things." She jumped up and down in the crowd, smiling from ear to ear, while holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant" in giant black magic marker letters.

As soon as the band saw the sign, Barker got up from behind the kit, seemingly in a bit of shock, and followed Mark Hoppus into the audience to hug his wife. While the couple embraced, Hoppus and Tom DeLonge made sure to tease them about their penchant for public displays of affection, as well as congratulate Barker on a certain body part "still working." Check out the video below.

Barker and Kardashian got married back in May 2022. This will be the couple's first child together, though they have been trying to have a baby for some time now, even going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment at one point.

Barker has three children with his first wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008: Landon (19) and Alabama (17), and step daughter Atiana (24). Kardashian shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick: Mason (13), Penelope (10) and Reign (8).

Blink-182's first tour featuring the classic lineup of Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge is already shaping up to be quite eventful. Make sure to grab your tickets here.

Blink-182: "All The Small Things"