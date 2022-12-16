Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Were Caught Having Sex in Public

Kourtney Kardashian shared some of her and Travis Barker's most intimate secrets during a lie detector test, admitting she and the Blink-182 rocker were once caught having sex in public.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian appear in the latest installment of Vanity Fair's popular lie detector series. One of the most shocking revelations comes after Kourtney admits she enjoys PDA "on the red carpet, at the grocery store [and] at home," when Khloe asks Kourtney if she and husband Travis have ever been "caught doing the deed" outside of their home.

"Yes," Kourtney responds, adding that Khloe already knew about the incident.

When asked if she regrets it, Kourtney simply quips, "No."

"Good for you," Khloe responds.

Khloe also asks Kourtney if she has a foot fetish. "I don't, personally," Kourtney responds, to which Khloe presses, "Does Travis have a foot fetish for your feet?"

"Possibly," Kourtney says, before changing her answer to a solid "yes, yes."

When asked about her own sexual fantasies, Kourtney says there's "nothing wildly crazy" about her bedroom habits, but that she and Travis did have sex in their Halloween costumes last year.

For Halloween 2021, Kourtney and Travis dressed up as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and girlfriend Nancy Spungen, as well as fictional couple Alabama and Clarence from Quentin Tarantino's 1993 film, True Romance.

Check out the full confessional between Khloe and Kourtney, below:

Elsewhere during the lie detector test, Kourtney shared some other confessions, such as she keeps a lock of her son's hair in a safe, has some hoarding habits and doesn't regret not inviting her siblings to her Las Vegas wedding attempt.

Barker will stay busy next as blink-182 returns with Tom DeLonge back in the group for their next album and touring. You can pick up tickets for their 2023 dates right here.