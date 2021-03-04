Atreyu Debut Inspiring ‘Warrior’ + ‘Underrated’ Songs, Reveal Album Details
The new era of Atreyu began late last year after the band confirmed their split with longtime frontman Alex Varkatzas. The metalcore mainstays then announced their revamped lineup and debuted their new song, "Save Us," and now they've issued two more tracks, "Warrior" (featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker) and "Underrated" off their forthcoming album, Baptize, which now carries a June 4 street date via Spinefarm Records.
Drummer Brandon Saller has since moved up front, relinquishing his drum stool to his Hell or Highwater bandmate Kyle Rosa in order to focus on his new role as Atreyu's clean-singing frontman (he had always served as the clean singer), while bassist Porter McKnight has been tasked with the screaming end of things.
Both songs share a common lyrical theme, which is one of self-confidence. "Warrior" takes the position of endurance and devotion and "Underrated" embraces a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude of perseverance in the face of doubt.
"'Warrior' is song about persistence and never giving up," the band shares. "We hope this song can be the puzzle piece that helps people realize that we ALL have the capacity for greatness. Sometimes, greatness can exist in the shadows and lives buried under negativity, trauma, or anxiety. 'Warrior' is about searching through all of that endless darkness to finally find the sunrise."
The group continues, "When we wrote 'Warrior,' the idea to do a big marching drum break came about. We wanted it to feel like a hometown football game. Travis Barker was the perfect person to bring this to life. It's cool to have him be a part of the song and to perform in a different light than what people may be used to."
About "Underrated," the band says, "We've always had to prove ourselves. We've never been handed anything nor have we taken any shortcuts. It's never been 'the easy way.' Over two decades later, we're still making our mark."
Read the lyrics to both songs (via AZ Lyrics —"Warrior," "Underrated") and listen to them toward the bottom of the page. Baptize album details are also listed below and you can pre-order the album here.
Atreyu, "Warrior" Lyrics
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
I am a warrior, I will never stop, yeah
Sometimes I feel like I'm falling
So fast from the sky
From the weight of my life
Sometimes I feel like I'm hunted
Attack me with knives
Cut me up in the night
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
I am a warrior, I will never stop
What doesn't kill me makes me stronger
I am the wolf, I am the hunter
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
No, I won't take no for an answer
I leave behind all the lies
I taught myself to survive
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
I am a warrior, I will never stop
What doesn't kill me makes me stronger
I am the wolf, I am the hunter
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
I am a
I am a
I am a
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods
I am a warrior, I will never stop
What doesn't kill me makes me stronger
I am the wolf, I am the hunter
I am a warrior, I walk with the gods, yeah
Atreyu, "Underrated" Lyrics
Get the fuck up!
Another day of falling leaves
Ooh, we're just graves collecting
Dust, collecting dust
We struck the match, this fire's ablaze
Now just sit back and watch it
Burn, watch it burn
We are who we are, underrated
Beaten and broken down
We are who we are
Love it or hate it, hate it
Nothing can stop us now
What is it to live
My life is just a trip
Where do we fucking fit, give me answers
You say we're underrated
Maybe they love to hate us
You're second guessing, this was your first mistake
We are the kings
We are the kings
Get on your knees and bow
We are the kings
We are the kings
We are the rulers now
We are who we are, underrated
Beaten and broken down
We are who we are
Love it or hate it, hate it
Nothing can stop us now
Put my head in the fire
Flames go higher and higher
Let's all burn in the agony
Tonight will be tragedy
Put my head in the fire
Flames go higher and higher
Let's all burn in the agony
Tonight will be tragedy
Fuck!
We are who we are, underrated
Beaten and broken down
We are who we are
Love it or hate it, hate it
Nothing can stop us now
We are the kings
We are the kings
Get on your knees and bow
We are the kings
We are the kings
We are the rulers now
Atreyu, "Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker
Atreyu, "Underrated"
Atreyu, Baptize Album Artwork + Track Listing
"Strange Powers of Prophecy"
"Baptize"
"Save Us"
"Underrated"
"Broken Again"
"Weed"
"Dead Weight"
"Catastrophe"
"Fucked Up"
"Sabotage Me"
"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach
"No Matter What"
"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium
"Stay"
"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker
