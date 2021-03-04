The new era of Atreyu began late last year after the band confirmed their split with longtime frontman Alex Varkatzas. The metalcore mainstays then announced their revamped lineup and debuted their new song, "Save Us," and now they've issued two more tracks, "Warrior" (featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker) and "Underrated" off their forthcoming album, Baptize, which now carries a June 4 street date via Spinefarm Records.

Drummer Brandon Saller has since moved up front, relinquishing his drum stool to his Hell or Highwater bandmate Kyle Rosa in order to focus on his new role as Atreyu's clean-singing frontman (he had always served as the clean singer), while bassist Porter McKnight has been tasked with the screaming end of things.

Both songs share a common lyrical theme, which is one of self-confidence. "Warrior" takes the position of endurance and devotion and "Underrated" embraces a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude of perseverance in the face of doubt.

"'Warrior' is song about persistence and never giving up," the band shares. "We hope this song can be the puzzle piece that helps people realize that we ALL have the capacity for greatness. Sometimes, greatness can exist in the shadows and lives buried under negativity, trauma, or anxiety. 'Warrior' is about searching through all of that endless darkness to finally find the sunrise."

The group continues, "When we wrote 'Warrior,' the idea to do a big marching drum break came about. We wanted it to feel like a hometown football game. Travis Barker was the perfect person to bring this to life. It's cool to have him be a part of the song and to perform in a different light than what people may be used to."

About "Underrated," the band says, "We've always had to prove ourselves. We've never been handed anything nor have we taken any shortcuts. It's never been 'the easy way.' Over two decades later, we're still making our mark."

Baptize album details are also listed below and you can pre-order the album here.

Atreyu, "Warrior" Lyrics

I am a warrior, I walk with the gods

I am a warrior, I will never stop, yeah Sometimes I feel like I'm falling

So fast from the sky

From the weight of my life

Sometimes I feel like I'm hunted

Attack me with knives

Cut me up in the night I am a warrior, I walk with the gods

I am a warrior, I will never stop

What doesn't kill me makes me stronger

I am the wolf, I am the hunter

I am a warrior, I walk with the gods No, I won't take no for an answer

I leave behind all the lies

I taught myself to survive I am a warrior, I walk with the gods

I am a warrior, I will never stop

What doesn't kill me makes me stronger

I am the wolf, I am the hunter

I am a warrior, I walk with the gods I am a

I am a

I am a I am a warrior, I walk with the gods

I am a warrior, I will never stop

What doesn't kill me makes me stronger

I am the wolf, I am the hunter

I am a warrior, I walk with the gods, yeah

Atreyu, "Underrated" Lyrics

Get the fuck up! Another day of falling leaves

Ooh, we're just graves collecting

Dust, collecting dust

We struck the match, this fire's ablaze

Now just sit back and watch it

Burn, watch it burn We are who we are, underrated

Beaten and broken down

We are who we are

Love it or hate it, hate it

Nothing can stop us now What is it to live

My life is just a trip

Where do we fucking fit, give me answers

You say we're underrated

Maybe they love to hate us

You're second guessing, this was your first mistake We are the kings

We are the kings

Get on your knees and bow

We are the kings

We are the kings

We are the rulers now We are who we are, underrated

Beaten and broken down

We are who we are

Love it or hate it, hate it

Nothing can stop us now Put my head in the fire

Flames go higher and higher

Let's all burn in the agony

Tonight will be tragedy

Put my head in the fire

Flames go higher and higher

Let's all burn in the agony

Tonight will be tragedy Fuck! We are who we are, underrated

Beaten and broken down

We are who we are

Love it or hate it, hate it

Nothing can stop us now We are the kings

We are the kings

Get on your knees and bow

We are the kings

We are the kings

We are the rulers now

Atreyu, "Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

Atreyu, "Underrated"

Atreyu, Baptize Album Artwork + Track Listing

Spinefarm Records

"Strange Powers of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker