What will Atreyu sound and look like after the recent exit of vocalist Alex Varkatzas? The veteran metalcore outfit are giving fans the first taste of their new lineup with the song, "Save Us."

Varkatzas handled the screaming vocals in Atreyu and since his exit, bassist Porter McKnight will now fill the role, as he once did when Varkatzas missed some shows with an injury. Drummer Brandon Saller will now front the band and retain his role as Atreyu's clean singer while his Hell or Highwater bandmates Kyle Rosa has stepped in as the group's drummer.

The new song comes just weeks after the group announced they had parted ways with the veteran singer. In their statement, Atreyu said, in part, "There's nothing but love and respect for each other."

Atreyu recently teamed up with producer John Feldmann, who previously worked with the band on 2007's Lead Sails Paper Anchor and their most recent record, 2018's In Our Wake, to record "Save Us."

"'Save Us' is not only a reflection of where we are musically, but also a mirror to the world in this ominous moment in time," the band said. "We chose to pair the powerful message with one of the heavier songs we've ever written. This song feels like the anthem that we all need right now. To us, it's a call to action to light the fire in ourselves. We can begin to make great change — but only if we look inside first."

Work on the group's eighth studio album, which is currently without a release date, but will be issued by Spinefarm Records, continues and "Save Us" will appear on the forthcoming set. Listen to the song below and get your first taste of the revamped Atreyu.

Atreyu, "Save Us"

Atreyu, "Save Us" Single Art

Spinefarm Records