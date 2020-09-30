Atreyu Confirm Split With Singer Alex Varkatzas

Back in August, rumors began to circulate that Atreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas was leaving the band. The singer quickly squashed the rumors, suggesting "fake news," but also then shared an Instagram video suggesting he might be looking at starting another project. Now comes official word from Atreyu that Varkatzas will be moving on from the group.

By the tone of the statement, it appears as though the split was an amicable one, with the group expressing their support and excitement for his upcoming projects and proclaiming "nothing but love and respect for each other."

The band's statement in full can be viewed below.

We have been a band for over 20 years now. Live our dream together as friends and as brothers. We traveled the world doing what we love, and have been fortunate enough to play music for such an incredible fan base that provides us with the opportunity to share our greatest moments with them. Now a time of change has come for all of us. Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu. He will not disappear and neither will Atreyu. There's nothing but love and respect for each other and we can't wait to see what he will come up with next. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfillment with all his future endeavors. Atreyu's next adventure is among us. We love you, we'll see you shortly.

The rumors of the singer's exit started after revealing a cryptic message following the birth of his new daughter. At the time, he wrote, “Life has ruthlessly been taking from me lately. 2019thru2020 has done its best to destroy me. Testing me to my mental limits. The horrible, fake people and things that have exited my life this year have been replaced by something so pure and sweet. It feels like a new start.” The comments led some to speculate that he was speaking of continuing without the group, but as stated, he later deflected the discussion.

While Varkatzas is most often out front for the group handling the rough vocals, the band also has drummer Brandon Saller who has handled the clean vocals over the years. It was not revealed if the group would replace Varkatzas or attempt to continue with someone else within the band taking over his parts.