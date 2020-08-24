Atreyu Vocalist Says ‘Fake News’ Following Reports He’s Left the Band

Update: Alex Varkatzas issued an Instagram video post on Monday (Aug. 24), suggesting that he might be looking at starting another music project. The singer stated, "I need to shred bro. I’m thinking blood has been shed , meets a little in flames , with a bit of the old Lamb of freaking god thrown in on top. Maybe an ep? Maybe a full length? I need to crush! I miss high fives and stage dives. These should be interesting comments ... go!"

Over the weekend, it was reported that Atreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas had left the band, but an Instagram post from the singer seems to say otherwise. This morning (Aug. 24), Varkatzas posted lyrics to Stone Temple Pilots’ “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” and used the hashtag #fakenews.

Word that Atreyu’s longtime screamer had departed the band was circulated by Lambgoat, who cited “sources close to the band” without naming names. Lambgoat also reported that drummer and co-vocalist Brandon Saller would be taking over lead vocal duties. An Aug. 22 Instagram post from Varkatzas, where he announced the birth of a new daughter, also added to speculation:

“Life has ruthlessly been taking from me lately,” Varkatzas initially wrote on the post about his daughter. “2019thru2020 has done its best to destroy me. Testing me to my mental limits. The horrible, fake people and things that have exited my life this year have been replaced by something so pure and sweet. It feels like a new start.”

Varkatzas seemed to address the news of his apparent departure via STP lyrics, namely with the line, “I’m not dead and I’m not for sale.”

Neither Varkatzas nor Atreyu have made official statements addressing their future with their founding vocalist. Stay tuned as updates continue to roll in.