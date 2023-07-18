Godsmack and Staind have announced that Beastie Boys legend Mix Master Mike has replaced Nothing More on their upcoming co-headlining summer tour. Additionally, Godsmack have announced a fall headlining tour with special guests I Prevail, Atreyu and Flat Black.

On social media, Godsmack shared the update, stating, "Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, Nothing More had to back out of our summer tour lineup last minute. The good news is our boy Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys was able to jumped on board with us and Staind for most of the summer run! The last four shows the run, Jason Hook's [formerly of] FFDP [Five Finger Death Punch] new band Flat Black will be the special guests!"

See all the tour bates further down the page.

Last week, records began circulating in Reddit and elsewhere on the internet regarding a 2021 domestic incident involving Nothing More singer Jonny Hawkins and his now ex-girlfriend.

Loudwire independently sought and obtained multiple police and court records regarding this case, to which Hawkins entered a guilty plea for vehicular negligent injuring. As a result of the incident, his girlfriend sustained injuries including a collapsed lung, broken spinal bones and severe road rash.

The full, exclusive report can be read in its entirety here, including statements from Hawkins as well as Nothing More on the incident.

As news of this 2021 incident came to light, Nothing More withdrew from the Godsmack and Staind tour "out of respect" for the two groups.

As for the co-headliners, each has a new record to promote. Godsmack will be touring tracks from Lighting Up The Sky, which was released earlier this year and figures to be their last studio album, while Staind will issue their comeback album Confessions of the Fallen on Sept. 15.

Godsmack + Staind Tour Dates

July 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 22 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 26 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 28 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 02 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 03 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 05 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 06 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino *

Aug. 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug. 31 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

* Flat Black opening

NEW: Godsmack Fall Tour Dates With I Prevail, Atreyu + Flat Black

Sept. 03 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center^

Sept. 05 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center^

Sept. 06 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place^

Sept. 07 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^

Sept. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sept. 10 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live^

Sept. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center#

Sept. 26 — Green Bay, Wis @ Resch Center#

Sept. 28 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena#

Sept. 29 — Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena#

Oct. 01 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at The Monument#

Oct. 03 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center#

Oct. 04 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#

Oct. 08 — Kent, Wash @ accesso ShoWare Center*

Oct. 10 — Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre#

Oct. 12 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place#

Oct. 13 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome#

Oct. 15 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre#

Oct. 16 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre#

Oct. 19 — London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens#

Oct. 21 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell#

Oct. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre#

^ Direct support from Atreyu

# Direct support from I Prevail

* I Prevail not on this date