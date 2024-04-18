Nothing More’s Jonny Hawkins Addresses Domestic Charges in New Interview

Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins has addressed his 2022 domestic charges stemming from a late 2021 event.

The singer pled guilty to a vehicular negligent injury charge involving his now ex-girlfriend. In December of 2021, after an argument inside his truck, the woman was shoved outside of the vehicle and sustained multiple injuries (collapsed lung, broken spinal bones and more) as the truck ran over her body and Hawkins left the scene.

The woman later testified that it was an accident and Hawkins was placed on active probation for a year while having to incur other financial fees.

He recently appeared on The Jesea Lee Show, where he explained that the situation with his ex-girlfriend — which Loudwire reported on in July of 2023 after independently obtaining police and court documents — inspired Nothing More's latest song, "If It Doesn't Hurt."

Hawkins Addressed the Domestic Situation

During the interview, Hawkins asserted that a lot of the reports that came out detailing the situation "weren't fair," and argued that it was made out to be much worse than it actually was.

"When all this crazy stuff came out with my ex trying to kind of defame me and trying to make things look way worse than they were publicly and kind of tarnish my reputation... That was my first time in my life that I'd ever been through something like that, much less something like that publicly," Hawkins said.

"I had so many people reaching out to me that had, you know, crazy exes and crazy divorces and life stuff that never becomes public because they're not in the public eye. So I had a whole other layer of life experience to deal with."

He noted that everyone in the band's camp, including other members and managers, were affected by the circumstances.

"So many people just will read a headline or whatever, and then the damage is done. That's all it takes, they just move on with their life. There's too much going on, they don't have time to look into it to see what's actually true or not," he continued.

"And there's a lot of people, much like my ex, who will take advantage of that. They feel hurt or whatever, so they just want to do as much damage as possible."

The Charges Against Hawkins Came to Light in 2023

In 2023, Hawkins' ex-girlfriend allegedly shared something on social media that referenced the incident with the musician, prompting people on Reddit and elsewhere on the internet to seek official documents detailing what happened.

The vocalist told Lee that it was "wild" seeing different Reddit threads where people discussed the occurrence and found bits and pieces of information that they had obviously searched very deeply for.

"I was wanting people to dig," he admitted. "I'm okay with the truth, because the truth is actually gonna help me... Eventually, it came to light, but it still did a ton of damage."

See the interview below.

Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins Addresses Domestic Charges in New Interview

What Hawkins Was Charged For

Loudwire independently obtained and verified police and court documents related to the situation in 2023, and found that Hawkins turned himself into the police on March 9, 2022, according to arrest records from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana.

The records state that upon turning himself in, Hawkins was arrested for attempted aggravated battery with a motor vehicle after running over his then girlfriend with his GMC Canyon truck on Dec. 23, 2021, resulting in severe injury.

In September of 2022, the court charged Hawkins with hit and run driving causing death or serious injury (a Class 3 Felony). He entered a plea in absentia of not guilty, and at a later hearing on Nov. 28, 2022, the court reduced the charge to vehicular negligent injuring (a Class 4 Misdemeanor).

Hawkins then withdrew his initial plea and pleaded guilty to the lower charge.

See all of the details from the case here.