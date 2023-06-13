Nothing More Announce Fall 2023 Headline Dates With Dead Poet Society, Hyro the Hero + Post Profit

Nothing More, one of rock's more dynamic new young touring acts, already had a full summer on the road ahead of them and now they've added a series of headlining dates that will take them into the fall.

The band is currently promoting their Spirits album, and they're set to spend the early summer in Europe before returning stateside to provide support on the Godsmack / Staind co-headline run in July and August. Now comes word of their own headline trek that will kick off Sept. 8 in Nashville with support from Dead Poet Society, Hyro the Hero and Post Profit.

The 11-market run will keep the band on the road through most of September with a Sept. 25 finale coming in Charlotte, North Carolina. All the cities, venues and dates can be viewed below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 16) at 10AM local time at this location.

As stated, the band is promoting their Spirits album, which currently features the song "Best Times" that has a guest turn by Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm. The video can be seen below. In addition, the band is also putting out a limited-edition reverse artwork translucent smoke variant vinyl version of Spirits that comes with a "Fuse" Spirit Type T-shirt. These will be offered individually or you can package it with the Spirits, Vol. 1 graphic novel. Get your orders in here.

Nothing More Featuring Lacey Sturm, "Best Times"

Nothing More 2023 Tour Dates

June 17 - Dessel, BE @ Graspop Festival

June 19 - London, UK @ O2 Islington Academy

June 21 - Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH @ Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

June 24 - Hockenheim, DE @ Download Festival

June 25 - Bologna, IT @ KNOTFEST Italy 2023

July 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

July 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

July 21 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 22 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

July 23 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live &

July 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

July 28 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

July 30 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Aug. 1 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues &

Aug. 2 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

Aug. 3 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

Aug. 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

Aug. 6 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage ^

Aug. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

Aug. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center ^

Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

Aug. 24 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

Aug. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

Sept. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works *

Sept. 9 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall *

Sept. 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom *

Sept. 12 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom *

Sept. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory *

Sept. 15 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues *

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre *

Sept. 18 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

Sept. 19 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall *

Sept. 20 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine *

Sept. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution *

Sept. 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues *

Sept. 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore *

^ with Godsmack & Staind

* “SPIRITS 2023” headlining tour with Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit

& Support TBA

nothing more, 2023 tour admat Better Noise Music loading...