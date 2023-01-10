Nothing More Book 2023 Tour With Crown the Empire + Thousand Below

In support of last year's Spirits album, hard rock veterans Nothing More will embark on a headlining tour throughout the U.S. and Canada with special guests Crown the Empire and Thousand Below.

The trek is slated to launch on March 31 in Richmond, Virginia, making a total of 25 stops before wrapping up in San Diego, California on May 5. For Nothing More, they'll be even busier with an appearance on the ShipRocked festival cruise in late January as well as additional U.S. stops on May 6, 26, 27 and 28 without Crown the Empire and Thousand Below in tow.

See the complete list of tour dates, presented by mental health non-profit organization To Write Love on Her Arms, further down the page. Look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 13 at 10AM local time at this location. Fan club members and those wishing to seek VIP packages will be able to make a purchase today (Jan. 10) starting at 12PM ET.

Chad Moses, Director of Outreach at To Write Love on Her Arms, states, "For the last 17 years, To Write Love on Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care. In that time, we’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds."

"We’ve not done this work alone," he continues, "rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists. Within those ranks, Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health—or about hope, or about pain—they aren’t treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community."

Nothing More 2023 Tour Dates

March 31 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

April 01 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

April 02 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

April 04 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

April 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

April 07 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

April 08 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 09 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 — Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

April 12 — Dubuque, Ala. @ Five Flags Civic Center

April 13 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizons Event Center

April 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

April 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

April 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater

April 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

April 22 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway

April 24 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom

April 25 — Boise, Idaho @ The Knitting Factory

April 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune

April 28 — Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Theater

April 29 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory

May 01 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 03 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

May 05 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory Northpark

May 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavillion *

May 26 — Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre *

May 27 — Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt *

May 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple *

