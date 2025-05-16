The concert and festival season is heating up and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the last seven days.

Leading the way this week, Nothing More have announced a massive world tour and they're now among the first acts to share tour dates that are booked for 2026. This week also saw a great old school pairing with Melvins teaming up with Redd Kross for shows later this year. And guitarist John 5 is teaming up with Richie Kotzen for a co-headline run.

This week also featured tour announcements from Callous Daoboys, Kaleo, The Acacia Strain and more.

It should also be noted that a who's who of punk will be taking part in the CBGB Festival. Farm Aid has announced their 40th annual fundraising concert and Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross revealed the Future Ruins festival putting a spotlight on the music of movie and TV composers.

The Acacia Strain

the acacia strain at sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka loading...

Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: Bodysnatcher, Ingrown, No Cure, Tribal Glaze

Blackbraid

blackbraid in 2025 Photo by Wolf Mountain Productions loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Lamp of Murmuur, Dödsrit, Gudsforladt

Callous Daoboys

callous daoboys in 2025 Photo Credit - Nick Karp loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Unity TX, Your Spirit Dies, Crush++

Idobi Radio Summer School Tour

charlotte sands and taylor acorn Tell All Your Friends PR / Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 10

Featured Acts: Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not for Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, Huddy

Ingested

ingested in 2025 Photo by Rosa Eleanor Saul loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Ov Sulfur, Cell

John 5 / Richie Kotzen

john 5 and richie kotzen in 2025 FR PR loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Kaleo

kaleo in 2025 Credit is Justin Pagano @thecontentgod loading...

Tour Dates: May 13 - 25; Aug. 3 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: Quarters of Change, Stephen Day, Junius Meyvant

Krang

krang in 2025 Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Melvins

melvins in 2025 Toshi Kasai loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 21

Support Acts: Redd Kross

Bob Mould

bob mould in 2025 Big Hassle Media loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, David Barbe

Nonpoint

nonpoint in 2025 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30

Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Autumn Kings, Heartsick

Nothing More

nothing more in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 14 - March 16

Support Acts: Catch Your Breath, Archers, Doobie

Ozomatli

ozomatli in 2025 Photo credit: Piero F. Giunti loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour

Rilo Kiley

rilo kiley Nasty Little Man PR loading...

Tour Dates: (Six New Shows) Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Oct. 16-18

Support Acts: Natalie Bergman, Waxahatchee

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter

sex pistols in 2025 Scoop Marketing loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 17 (new stops added in Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Las Vegas)

Support Acts: The Molotovs

Spark of Life

spark of life in 2025 Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: May 15 - June 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Within the Ruins

within the ruins in 2025 Photo by Riamond Lomeli loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - 24

Support Acts: Ov Sulfur

Also of Note:

silhouette of sonic temple 2025 concert crowd Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker loading...

* The 2025 CBGB Festival is set for Sept. 27 at the Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. Acts playing this year include Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Marky Ramone, Melvins, The Damned, Lunachicks, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, Cro-Mags and more.

* Farm Aid is turning 40 this year. The annual benefit show will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Waxahatchee, Black Pumas' Eric Burton, Jesse Welles and Madeline Edwards have all been confirmed to play.

* Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will lead the inaugural Future Ruins festival on Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The festival will feature the works of several notable film and TV music composers including Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Questlove, Goblin and more.

* '80s favorites Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins and Bow Wow Wow head up the 2025 OC Rewind Fest taking place Sept. 27 at the HB Sports Complex in Huntington Beach, Calif. Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, Animotion and '80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack are also on board to play.

* Disturbed are now set for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play Michael Ballard's Full Throttle Saloon on Aug. 5 as part of the venues Sturgis Motorcycle Rally festivities. Tesla will also play on Aug. 4 and Jackyl are booked for Aug. 7.

