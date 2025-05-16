17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 9-15, 2025)
The concert and festival season is heating up and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the last seven days.
Leading the way this week, Nothing More have announced a massive world tour and they're now among the first acts to share tour dates that are booked for 2026. This week also saw a great old school pairing with Melvins teaming up with Redd Kross for shows later this year. And guitarist John 5 is teaming up with Richie Kotzen for a co-headline run.
This week also featured tour announcements from Callous Daoboys, Kaleo, The Acacia Strain and more.
It should also be noted that a who's who of punk will be taking part in the CBGB Festival. Farm Aid has announced their 40th annual fundraising concert and Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross revealed the Future Ruins festival putting a spotlight on the music of movie and TV composers.
The Acacia Strain
Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: Bodysnatcher, Ingrown, No Cure, Tribal Glaze
Blackbraid
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Lamp of Murmuur, Dödsrit, Gudsforladt
Callous Daoboys
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Unity TX, Your Spirit Dies, Crush++
Idobi Radio Summer School Tour
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 10
Featured Acts: Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not for Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, Huddy
Ingested
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Ov Sulfur, Cell
John 5 / Richie Kotzen
Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Kaleo
Tour Dates: May 13 - 25; Aug. 3 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Quarters of Change, Stephen Day, Junius Meyvant
Krang
Tour Dates: June 4 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Melvins
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 21
Support Acts: Redd Kross
Bob Mould
Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, David Barbe
Nonpoint
Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Autumn Kings, Heartsick
Nothing More
Tour Dates: Jan. 14 - March 16
Support Acts: Catch Your Breath, Archers, Doobie
Ozomatli
Tour Dates: May 30 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour
Rilo Kiley
Tour Dates: (Six New Shows) Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Oct. 16-18
Support Acts: Natalie Bergman, Waxahatchee
Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 17 (new stops added in Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Las Vegas)
Support Acts: The Molotovs
Spark of Life
Tour Dates: May 15 - June 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Within the Ruins
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - 24
Support Acts: Ov Sulfur
Also of Note:
* The 2025 CBGB Festival is set for Sept. 27 at the Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. Acts playing this year include Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Marky Ramone, Melvins, The Damned, Lunachicks, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, Cro-Mags and more.
* Farm Aid is turning 40 this year. The annual benefit show will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Waxahatchee, Black Pumas' Eric Burton, Jesse Welles and Madeline Edwards have all been confirmed to play.
* Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will lead the inaugural Future Ruins festival on Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The festival will feature the works of several notable film and TV music composers including Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Questlove, Goblin and more.
* '80s favorites Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins and Bow Wow Wow head up the 2025 OC Rewind Fest taking place Sept. 27 at the HB Sports Complex in Huntington Beach, Calif. Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, Animotion and '80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack are also on board to play.
* Disturbed are now set for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play Michael Ballard's Full Throttle Saloon on Aug. 5 as part of the venues Sturgis Motorcycle Rally festivities. Tesla will also play on Aug. 4 and Jackyl are booked for Aug. 7.
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
