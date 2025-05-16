17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 9-15, 2025)

17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 9-15, 2025)

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns / Chiaki Nozu/WireImage / JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP, Getty Images

The concert and festival season is heating up and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the last seven days.

Leading the way this week, Nothing More have announced a massive world tour and they're now among the first acts to share tour dates that are booked for 2026. This week also saw a great old school pairing with Melvins teaming up with Redd Kross for shows later this year. And guitarist John 5 is teaming up with Richie Kotzen for a co-headline run.

This week also featured tour announcements from Callous Daoboys, Kaleo, The Acacia Strain and more.

It should also be noted that a who's who of punk will be taking part in the CBGB Festival. Farm Aid has announced their 40th annual fundraising concert and Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross revealed the Future Ruins festival putting a spotlight on the music of movie and TV composers.

The Acacia Strain

Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka
loading...

Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: Bodysnatcher, Ingrown, No Cure, Tribal Glaze
Ticketing Info

Blackbraid

Photo by Wolf Mountain Productions
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Lamp of Murmuur, Dödsrit, Gudsforladt
Ticketing Info

Callous Daoboys

Photo Credit - Nick Karp
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Unity TX, Your Spirit Dies, Crush++
Ticketing Info

Idobi Radio Summer School Tour

Tell All Your Friends PR / Cosa Nostra PR
loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 10
Featured Acts: Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not for Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, Huddy
Ticketing Info

Ingested

Photo by Rosa Eleanor Saul
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Ov Sulfur, Cell
Ticketing Info

John 5 / Richie Kotzen

FR PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Kaleo

Credit is Justin Pagano @thecontentgod
loading...

Tour Dates: May 13 - 25; Aug. 3 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Quarters of Change, Stephen Day, Junius Meyvant
Ticketing Info

Krang

Earshot Media
loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Melvins

Toshi Kasai
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 21
Support Acts: Redd Kross
Ticketing Info

Bob Mould

Big Hassle Media
loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, David Barbe
Ticketing Info

Nonpoint

O'Donnell Media Group
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Autumn Kings, Heartsick
Ticketing Info

Nothing More

Travis Shinn
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 14 - March 16
Support Acts: Catch Your Breath, Archers, Doobie
Ticketing Info

Ozomatli

Photo credit: Piero F. Giunti
loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Rilo Kiley

Nasty Little Man PR
loading...

Tour Dates: (Six New Shows) Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Oct. 16-18
Support Acts: Natalie Bergman, Waxahatchee
Ticketing Info

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter

Scoop Marketing
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 17 (new stops added in Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Las Vegas)
Support Acts: The Molotovs
Ticketing Info

Spark of Life

Earshot Media
loading...

Tour Dates: May 15 - June 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Within the Ruins

Photo by Riamond Lomeli
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - 24
Support Acts: Ov Sulfur
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker
loading...

* The 2025 CBGB Festival is set for Sept. 27 at the Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. Acts playing this year include Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Marky Ramone, Melvins, The Damned, Lunachicks, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, Cro-Mags and more.
Ticketing Info

* Farm Aid is turning 40 this year. The annual benefit show will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Waxahatchee, Black Pumas' Eric Burton, Jesse Welles and Madeline Edwards have all been confirmed to play.
Ticketing Info

* Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will lead the inaugural Future Ruins festival on Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The festival will feature the works of several notable film and TV music composers including Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Questlove, Goblin and more.
Ticketing Info

* '80s favorites Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins and Bow Wow Wow head up the 2025 OC Rewind Fest taking place Sept. 27 at the HB Sports Complex in Huntington Beach, Calif. Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, Animotion and '80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack are also on board to play.
Ticketing Info

* Disturbed are now set for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play Michael Ballard's Full Throttle Saloon on Aug. 5 as part of the venues Sturgis Motorcycle Rally festivities. Tesla will also play on Aug. 4 and Jackyl are booked for Aug. 7.
Ticketing Info

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: John 5, Melvins, Nothing More
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire