The Most Psychedelic Songs by 9 Grunge Bands

Here are the most psychedelic-sounding songs by different grunge bands.

Grunge is a fusion of a lot of different styles of heavy music, but some of the most prevalent genres that influenced its dynamic sound are classic rock, punk rock and heavy metal. The Beatles, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, The Stooges and Black Sabbath were just a few of the classic groups that inspired the new sound that started in the Pacific Northwest in the mid-'80s.

The result was a visceral style of rock 'n' roll featuring distortion, sludgy riffs, odd time signatures, often harsh vocals and introspective lyrics. Each band had its own sonic identity and "thing" they were known for — Alice In Chains' haunting harmonies, Mudhoney's immense energy and fuzzy guitars, Nirvana's catchy hooks.

All of them experimented with different sounds though and thus many of them put out at least one song with a psychedelic ambiance. But because that's not a signature of the grunge sound, these songs are a bit more of an anomaly.

A few of the bands, such as Soundgarden and Screaming Trees, were a bit more rooted in psychedelic rock, but most of the others generally had more of a punk or metal edge to their sound than a trippy one.

We rounded up the most psychedelic songs by 11 grunge bands, which you can check out below. They prove that grunge wasn't always gray and gloom, but also had moments of color.

