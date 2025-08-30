The 25 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2025 (So Far)

Let's take a look at the 25 most-played songs on rock radio in 2025.

Of course, rock has many definitions for fans and these stats will specifically deal with what's being played the most on hard rock stations who have adopted the "active rock" programming format. This includes a mix of new songs by hard rock bands as well as a mix of classic songs by heavy rock acts from previous eras.

Who Keeps Track Of the Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio?

To compile these 25 most-played songs, we looked at the most recent chart publication by Mediabase.

Mediabase is a reporting service with a network of over 2,500 affiliates and is largely viewed as a go-to source in radio programming. Each week, a variety of different charts for various style of music are published in Pollstar, a music industry trade magazine.

Loudwire pulled the statistic below (which includes the number of times each song was played on active rock radio airwaves this year) on Aug. 28, 2025.

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Why Are Songs From 2024 Albums In Here?

While the 25 songs below are all current, you may recognize some from albums that were released last year.

Radio campaigns for album cycles often stretch well beyond the release date of an album as additional singles are serviced to radio, maximizing airplay and attention for a record.

Songs from 2024 by Linkin Park, Falling In Reverse, Wage War, The Funeral Portrait, Hardy and Nothing More, for example, all appear in the roundup.

Keep scrolling to see which rock songs have dominated the radio so far in 2025!

The Most Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2025 (So Far) The most played songs at rock radio so far in 2025.

All stats courtesy of Mediabase , current as of Aug. 28, 2025. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff