Nothing More’s Jonny Hawkins Ran Over His Girlfriend With a Truck in 2021 – Details (Police + Court Records)

Loudwire has obtained court documents and police records pertaining to the 2022 arrest of Nothing More singer Jonny Hawkins, who has pleaded guilty to a vehicular negligent injury after running over his then girlfriend with his GMC Canyon truck on Dec. 23, 2021, resulting in severe injury.

The following is a detailed account of the events, from the moment the incident took place, to Hawkins turning himself in to police (allegedly unaware a warrant had been issued for his arrest), to a series of court proceedings and rulings, legal penalties paid, police reports describing security footage of the incident and more.

The reason this is coming to light now is because it appears that Hawkin’s now ex-girlfriend made a post on social media (her Instagram account is now private) referencing the incident. This prompted people to seek out court and police documents, which have since been circulated on Reddit and elsewhere on the internet.

Loudwire has independently obtained and verified police and court documents related to the incident.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

UPDATE (July 12, 2023): Near the time this report was published, Hawkins released his own statement on Instagram, further detailing the events the night of the incident and after. This has been added further down the page.

Nothing More also shared an Instagram Story post concerning the incident and have announced they have withdrawn from their upcoming tour with co-headliners Godsmack and Staind. Those posts can be seen further down the page as well.

Where and When Did This Take Place?

The incident took place on December 23, 2021, in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

When Was Jonny Hawkins Arrested?

Hawkins turned himself in to police on March 9, 2022.

A court document filed on April 7, 2022, states that Hawkins was “unaware that a warrant had even been issued regarding the incident, yet took it upon himself to surrender immediately upon learning of the warrant’s existence.”

A bond hearing was then set for March 11, 2022. Hawkins’ bond was set at $10,000, a condition that was met for his release.

What Was Jonny Hawkins Arrested For?

According to arrest records from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Hawkins was arrested on March 9, 2022 for attempted aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 22, 2022, the court initially charged Hawkins with hit and run driving causing death or serious injury (a Class 3 Felony). Hawkins didn’t appear for arraignment and entered a plea in absentia of not guilty. At a later hearing on Nov. 28, 2022, the court reduced the charge to vehicular negligent injuring (a Class 4 Misdemeanor). Hawkins then withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to the lower charge.

A police record obtained by Loudwire indicates that a copy of security footage was logged as evidence, as well as photos of the scene and victim injuries.

The police report described the video evidence in detail as follows:

On the video I observed a white truck stopping abruptly in front of [address redacted]. Shortly thereafter the passenger door opens and some items are thrown out, a few seconds pass then [name redacted] violently falls from the vehicle, landing flat on the ground. The passenger door is then closed from the inside. [Name redacted] attempts to sit up and appears to reach under the truck, at which time the truck quickly accelerates, running over [name redacted] with the passenger side rear wheel. The trucks [sic] rear end can be seen raising up off the ground as it drives over [name redacted]. [Name redacted] lies in the street, occasionally moving around until the deputies arrive on scene. Let it be noted that the truck didn’t return to the scene.

The report also acknowledges that [name redacted] was “intoxicated, uncooperative and receiving pain medication.” [Name redacted] did not advise as to whether or not she wanted to press charges and police advised “that charges would be brought against Hawkins on behalf of the State of Louisiana for the domestic battery.”

After reviewing the security footage and learning of the injuries, the “domestic abuse battery with injury” charge was elevated to “aggravated battery - domestic.”

An April 7, 2022, court filing states Hawkins’ now ex-girlfriend testified that the incident was an accident and that she did not feel a Protective Order was necessary. The document states,

At the Gwen’s Law Hearing on March 11, 2022, Ms. [redacted] testified that she did not feel the need for the placement of a Protective Order as she did not fear the Defendant and that their relationship was stronger since the incident. She testified that the matter was an accident and that given how much Mr. Hawkins does for her and her daughter, it would be an imposition and hindrance to their lives if a Protective Order was issued.

What Injuries Did Hawkins’ Girlfriend (Now Ex) Sustain?

The police report mentioned above confirms injuries sustained included “road rash on her elbows, back, right thigh and lower leg” and that “some [of] the scrapes covered large areas and had some deep gouges.”

The report also notes she sustained “a collapsed lung and broken spinal bones in addition to the severe road rash.”

What Legal Penalty Did Jonny Hawkins Pay?

Following Hawkins’ guilty plea on Nov. 28, 2022, the court placed him on active probation for a year and ordered he pay court costs, fines and fees.

Per court records obtained by Loudwire, the case of the State of Louisiana vs Jonny Hawkins in the 24th Judicial District Court, Parish of Jefferson ruled as follows:

Defendant is placed on active probation for a term of 12 months.

In addition to all general conditions of probation, the following special conditions of probation are imposed: The Defendant shall pay court costs, fines and fees in the amount of $549.50.

The Defendant must pay a Commissioner fee of $175.00.

The Court waives the Drug Court fee.

The Defendant must pay a probation supervision fee in the amount of $80.00 per month.

The Defendant must pay a Indigent Transcript Fee in the amount of $2.00.

The Defendant must complete 40 hours of Community Service to be served at the direction of probation within the first 120 days of probation.

The Defendant must be evaluated and receive treatment, if necessary, from JPHSA. The Defendant must submit to random drug screens.

The Defendant must pay all fines, fees and court costs within the first 120 days of probation.

Jonny Hawkins’ Past Comments on Domestic Abuse

In the spring of 2022, Crown the Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover faced allegations of abuse from a former girlfriend, who shared details online.

In February of 2023, Hoover and Crown the Empire issued statements in response to the allegations. Prior to these replies, the band is said to have issued a cease and desist to Hoover’s ex.

Both Crown the Empire and Hoover disputed the allegations.

On Jan. 11, 2023 (two weeks after the incident), Hawkins responded to a tweet from May 16, 2022 regarding these allegations against Hoover. Hawkins’ replies came one day after Nothing More announced a tour with Crown the Empire.

In response to a tweet that included screenshots of the accuser’s posts, Hawkins wrote,

This sounds like stuff that should be dealt with in person, not on the internet. If someone is actually being abusive then go to the authorities. Otherwise leave, or shut the fuck up. I’m so sick of everyone trying to leverage the internet as some sort of crowd manipulation tool.

Followed by,

For the record, my frustration and perspective is not aimed towards you in any way, I’m just voicing my thoughts on these type of allegations in general.

Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More @Jonnyhawkins loading...

Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More @Jonnyhawkins loading...

Others on Twitter responded in condemnation of Hawkins, reasoning that it can be difficult for someone facing abuse to tell “authorities” (police) and that Hawkins stating that a person being abused should “shut the fuck up” is “a messed up thing to do.”

Another Twitter user pointed out that in this case, the accuser did leave and go to the authorities (it has not been independently verified by Loudwire if the accuser mentioned did leave and, if so, when).

In reply to these comments, Hawkins added,

Did you even read what she said? She literally said that she decided not to press charges. SHE decided. Do y’all even think? Or just jump whenever your emotions kick in because someone claims to be a victim? I stand by my statement.

Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More @UltimaUmbreon loading...

Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More @Jonnyhawkins loading...

A supporter of Hawkins decried “the court of public opinion” and cancel culture, arguing,

The court of public opinion has convened and weighed the verdict. Cancel him and ruin his life on a one sided accusations [sic] on a TikTok post. Not defending the accused or belittling the accuser but stop using social media as a tool for wild speculations of guilt.

In response, Hawkins said, “Exactly! You worded it perfectly.”

Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More @Jonnyhawkins loading...

The entire Twitter conversation can be viewed in this tweet and the replies:

Jonny Hawkins Responds to This Story Coming to Light

On Instagram, Hawkins shared his version of the events the night of the incident and after, which can be read in the slideshow post directly below.

He says he served three days in jail for a misdemeanor charge he pled guilty to, notes the probation sentence and mentions court-ordered community service he's required to perform.

Nothing More Comment + Withdraw From Godsmack + Staind Tour

Nothing More Instagram: @nothingmoremusic loading...

Nothing More Instagram: @nothingmoremusic loading...

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).