Sonic Temple Announces 2023 Lineup – Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold + KISS to Headline

Ohio's massive Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is returning in 2023 after three years, and the full lineup has just been revealed. The event will mark one of Foo Fighters' first performances as a group since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, and will also be headlined by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS and more.

Sonic Temple will once again be held in Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium, which had previously been known as MAPFRE Stadium. In addition to the previously aforementioned acts, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie and Deftones will serve as the other headliners during the four-day event, which will take place Thursday, May 25 through Sunday the 28.

“We've always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year’s Sonic Temple,” Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows said in a press release. “It’ll be a blast to share the stage with Tool, Foo Fighters and others, we can’t wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again.”

Beartooth, Bullet for My Valentine, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Chevelle, I Prevail, Puscifer, Trivium, The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, Nothing More, Ayron Jones and Nova Twins are among the many other performers during the weekend. See the full lineup broken down by day below.

A presale for email list subscribers will start Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10AM ET and the general sale for passes starts Friday, Jan. 13 at 12PM ET. Prices start at $109.99, and tickets can be purchased for a $10 layaway plan. See all of the options available and buy yours here.

Sonic Temple 2023 Lineup Danny Wimmer Presents loading...