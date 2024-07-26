Queens of the Stone Age Cancel More Concerts, Issue Statement

After canceling the remainder of their July touring so that singer Josh Homme could return to the U.S. for emergency surgery, Queens of the Stone Age have added more cancelled performances in the month of August.

The band was scheduled to return to the concert stage on Aug. 8 at the Way Out West festival in Gothenburg, Sweden, but have since bowed out of that performance along with several others.

Impacted dates include all of their August touring in Europe, with the band now expected to return to the stage this fall when their North American tour kicks off Sept. 27 with a performance at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

What Queens of the Stone Age Said About Their Concert Cancellations

The band stated, "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The following QOTSA festival performances have been cancelled.

8/8 Way Out West

8/9 Oya

10/8 Syd for Solen

15/8 Cabaret Vent

16/8 Lowlands

18/8 Pukkelpop

21/8 Villar de Mouros"

The message concluded with the band sharing, "The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

Though the band's initial statement revealed Homme's need for emergency surgery and the new statement reflects that need for continued care, the nature of the singer's medical ailment has not been revealed.

Queens of the Stone Age in 2024

As stated, with the August festivals in Europe now wiped from the schedule, the band's next scheduled performances will take place in North America this fall. After a two-night stand Sept. 27 and 28 in Boston, the group will continue through Oct. 6 with a mix of festival and headline shows. There's also a Nov. 17 show on the schedule for Mexico City that appears to conclude their 2024 touring.

READ MORE: Josh Homme Explains Why He Made 'Strangest' Tour Rider Request

The band remains out touring in support of their In Times New Roman album. Ticketing info for the remaining dates can be found at their website.