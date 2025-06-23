Queens of the Stone Age Playing 11 Historic Theaters on 2025 North American Tour

Queens of the Stone Age have booked 11 historic North American theaters to play as part of their 2025 Catacombs Tour.

Coming off their recent rare live performance in the Catacombs in Paris, France that made up their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic video, the band is once again making the most of special environments in which to share their music with fans.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 2 and the Chicago Theater in Chicago and includes two legs of shows in October and November. The October leg closes at New York's Beacon Theatre while the November leg focuses on the western U.S., kicking off Nov. 8 at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre and wrapping on Nov. 21 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre. All dates, cities and locations can be found below.

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

According to a press release, shows will be "comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion." The Catacombs Tour will see the band "draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting June 27 at 10AM local time through the Queens of the Stone Age website. It should also be noted that appropriate dress is encouraged, meaning that "you’ll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater."

Queens of the Stone Age Catacombs 2025 North American Tour

Oct. 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Oct. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct. 08 - Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre - Boch Center

Oct. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 08 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre

Nov. 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Davies Symphony Hall

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dolby Theater

Nov. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 21 - New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

queens of the stone age catacombs tour admat 2025 Live Nation loading...