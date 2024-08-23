Queens of the Stone Age Call Off Remaining 2024 Tour Dates, Issue Statement

Queens of the Stone Age have now called off the remainder of the 2024 touring while singer Josh Homme continues to recover from emergency surgery earlier this summer.

The group initially revealed that they would be shutting down their European tour back in early July when Homme had to return to the U.S. immediately for emergency surgery. The band added at the time, "Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."

A second round of concert cancelations was announced in late July that wiped out a series of European festivals booked in August. "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States," the band stated in coordination with the cancelation announcement.

Now comes word that the band's remaining shows for the year in the U.S. and Mexico have either been canceled or postponed until 2025. The canceled dates include appearances at the Soundside Music Festival Sept. 29 in Bridgeport, Ct., the Mempho Music Festival Oct. 6 in Memphis and the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City, Mexico on Nov. 17.

"Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information," stated the group in their message.

As for the remaining scheduled U.S. dates that were not festival-related, the band intends to postpone performances in Boston (Sept. 27-8, MGM Music Hall), Cincinnati (Oct. 1, Andrew J. Brady Music Center), Chicago (Oct. 2, Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island) and Madison, Wis. (Oct. 4, Breese Stevens Field) to 2025. "Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates," note the group.

In addition, the statement reads, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year. Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

READ MORE: The Most Played Songs Live By 35 Big Alternative Rock Bands

Queens of the Stone Age had been touring in support of 2023's studio album, In Times New Roman ... Loudwire sends our best wishes to Josh Homme for a healthy recovery. Stay tuned for announcements on the band's 2025 plans.