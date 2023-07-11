Staind have just shared the details to Confessions of the Fallen, their first new album since 2011 and have also debuted the ultra heavy second single, "Cycle of Hurting."

The 10-track record is the eight from Staind and the first since the group reunited in 2019. Fans were already treated to the new track "Lowest In Me," which is now confirmed to be the album-opener. Serving as an additional taste of what's to come, "Cycle of Hurting," which appears sixth in the Confessions of the Fallen track listing, is another standout that should quickly become a fan favorite.

The heaviness of "Cycle of Hurting" feeds directly into the despondent lyrics and it all coalesces with a guttural roar from Aaron Lewis about two-thirds of the way through.

Listen to the new song and read the lyrics below.

Commenting on the lyrical themes of the record, Lewis states, “I'm still working through my issues. Still working through my problems, and until then I'll dream of better days. I hope that's how everybody feels right now...better days are yet to come.”

Confessions of the Fallen, the successor to Staind's self-titled 2011 record, will be released on Sept. 15 and pre-orders can be placed here. To view the album art and full track listing, head further down the page.

Speaking about the album with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong back in April, guitarist Mike Mushok commented, "[Confessions of the Fallen] is definitely different. One thing that Aaron wanted to experiment with... He had a programmer that he had worked with and he had brought a few of the ideas to him and those guys took what the songs were and kind of interpreted them with more electronic elements in them. When we finally got [our producer], he helped expand that even further."

"Although there's not a lot of that in ["Lowest in Me"]," Mushok continues, "there are some other songs that have more of an electronic element to them. A lot of that is like a guitar part I wrote played on a synthesizer, so it’s not so far removed—it's just different textures and different sounds."

Meanwhile, Staind's co-headlining tour with Godsmack is set to kick off later this month on July 18. See all those upcoming dates here.

Staind, "Cycle of Hurting" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

I think I used to pray

I thought it would save me from my hell

But what they never say

Nobody's God ever saves you from yourself And all my faults

Are all my fault

And I just want

To feel at all Feel at all

Feel at all How can I face what's under the surface

When nothing is working?

How can I break away from the burden

The cycle of hurting? I'm still waiting to change

I'm still waiting to wake up as someone else

At the end of the day

I'm too stubborn to get any help And all my faults

Are all my fault

And I just want

To feel at all Feel at all

Feel at all How can I face what's under the surface

When nothing is working?

How can I break away from the burden

The cycle of hurting? Away from the burden

The cycle of hurting

Cycle of hurting

Staind, "Cycle of Hurting"

Staind, Confessions of the Fallen Album Art + Track Listing

Staind, 'Confessions Of the Fallen' Yap’em, Inc./Alchemy Recordings loading...

01. “Lowest In Me”

02. “Was Any Of It Real?”

03. “In This Condition”

04. “Here And Now”

05. “Out Of Time”

06. “Cycle Of Hurting”

07. “The Fray”

08. “Better Days”

09. “Hate Me Too”

10. “Confessions Of The Fallen”

