Godsmack + Staind Book 25-City 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour

In what should be one of the strongest rock tours of the summer, Godsmack and Staind will be hitting the road together.

The two bands just announced a 25-city co-headlining trek that will take them across the U.S. and will dip into Canada for select shows as well. The tour gets underway July 18 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, heading east before circling back across the country and coming to a close on Aug. 31 at Austin, Texas' Germania Insurance Amphitheatre.

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it,” said Godsmack.

“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind's Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

For Staind, it the continuation of a 2019 reunion for the band after taking a lengthy hiatus. They're also expected to drop their first new album in over a decade this year.

Meanwhile, Godsmack are promoting their newly released Lighting Up the Sky album, which the band has been openly discussing being their last album of original material.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Godsmack / Staind 2023 Summer North American Tour

July 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 22 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 26 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 28 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 02 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 03 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 05 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 06 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Aug. 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater