Staind’s First Album in Over a Decade Expected in 2023

Staind guitarist Mike Mushok says Staind's first album in over a decade is going to be released in 2023. The last album that the band released was their self-titled album in 2011.

In Mushok's interview with Western Mass News, he revealed that Staind are working on the new album which should be released sometime next year. Staind are currently on their Evening With Staind Tour all month long. They kicked off their tour on Sept. 8 in Niagara Falls, New York at Seneca Casino, and the last stop on their tour is Firelake Grand Casino in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

While the band is working on their new album and on tour, they are simultaneously working on their other projects, Saint Asonia and Aaron Lewis' solo career. Saint Asonia dropped their latest EP Introvert in July while the Staind frontman released his fourth solo album Frayed at Both Ends in Jan. 2021.

"Aaron's built up a great following and a great career that he'll fully pursue. If we can do some Staind shows in there, it would be great. If we can find a week here or there or maybe a tour every now and then, I'd be cool with that" Mushok says in an interview with Atlantic City Weekly.

"Like we are looking to do a record, so we'll see how much we do to promote that. I'm kind of taking it as it comes, one day at a time. It's hard to plan, you know what I mean. Who would have thought the world would shut down? So you've got to take it as it comes."

Staind's Mike Mushok Speaks With Western Mass News