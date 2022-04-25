Staind Announce September 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

While Aaron Lewis has spent much of the year touring solo, he will reunite with his Staind bandmates in September.

The group officially ended their hiatus in 2019, playing their first show in five years at the 2019 Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Since that reunion, there's been talk of Staind working on new music with Lewis suggesting in May 2021 that he felt a new album would arrive in 2022. While there's been no word on an album as of yet, there are now fall tour dates with the month of September seemingly reserved for Staind on Lewis' calendar.

The trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Niagara Falls, New York and includes four dates in the Eastern U.S. before the band shifts coasts to play in the Southwestern U.S. for the remainder of the run. The trek comes to its concludes Sept. 24 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (April 29), but there will be a special artist pre-sale starting tomorrow (April 26) at 10AM local time that runs through Thursday (April 28) at 10AM local time. (password: STAIND22). You can purchase your tickets here.

See Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli at the dates listed below.

"Evening With Staind" 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 8 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Seneca Casino

Sept. 9 - Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Casino

Sept. 10 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Resort Casino

Sept. 11 - Springfield, Mass. @ Mass Mutual Center

Sept. 15 - Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino

Sept. 16 - Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

Sept. 17 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Casino*

Sept. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Virgin Casino

Sept. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Casino Del Sol

Sept. 22 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Casino

Sept. 23 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

Sept. 24 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Firelake Grand Casino

*No artist presale, tickets go on sale to public May 9

Courtesy of Staind Courtesy of Staind loading...