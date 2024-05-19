Staind Share Condolences Following Founding Drummer Jon Wysocki’s Death

Following the news of the death of founding member and drummer Jon Wysocki, Staind shared their condolences on social media. You can read their heartfelt comment below.

"We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994," the band wrote.

"We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together. From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon's family, and fans around the world who loved him."

Hundreds of comments poured out on Staind's social media post, including Saint Asonia's official Instagram account, which shared, "So sorry guys. Sending our love to you and Jon's family," and Shaun Foist, drummer for Breaking Benjamin, who wrote, "Thoughts and love sent to you guys."

Wysocki passed away on May 18 following complications and issues with his liver.

Which Staind Album Was Jon Wysocki Most Creative On?

In an interview shared in August 2022, podcaster Joel Martin talked with Wysocki about several different topics, including his favorite Staind song and what it was like recording his final album with the band, 2011's Staind.

Surprising to most fans, when asked what Staind album he felt he was able to be most creative on, Wysocki answered quickly: 14 Shades of Grey, the band's follow-up to their massively successful Break the Cycle.

"I like all the grooves on that," Wysocki told Martin.

"I don't know, man, I just think it's a combination of what everyone else was playing and I just — I don't know. That's my favorite, personally my favorite."

Staind Are Touring in 2024

Staind recently wrapped up a run of live shows alongside Seether and now they have several months off before hitting the road again with Breaking Benjamin.

Their first show that is currently scheduled is set for Sept. 10 in Burgettstown, Pa. Their final show with Breaking Benjamin is in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 25. You can grab their full tour plans here.

When Wysocki departed Staind in 2011, longtime drum tech Sal Giancarelli stepped in to fill his spot while Staind continued to perform live. Eventually, he became an official member of the band and recorded with them on their latest album, 2023's Confessions of the Fallen — their first full-length release since Staind.

