Do you remember these nu-metal era rock radio hits? Odds are, it's probably been a while since they've been on your radar.

But even bands such as Korn, Staind and Chevelle have hits that once populated the airwaves seemingly fall by the wayside and get lost in the shuffle as they've largely been phased out of radio stations' programming.

The late 1990s and early 2000s gave us a lot of great music and, over the last few years, we've also seen a renewed interest in that era of nu-metal music. But it appears that not every hit song from that time period has translated to being a modern-day radio staple that transcended time.

For instance, if we were to ask you the hit songs from Chevelle's breakout album, Wonder What's Next, you'd likely immediately proclaim "The Red" and "Send the Pain Below." But do you remember they had a third radio hit off that album?

We'll revisit that song and several others as we look back upon the nu-metal era rock radio hits that you may have forgotten below.

12 Nu-Metal Era Rock Radio Hits You May Have Forgotten These nu-metal era songs once had received significant airplay at rock radio but they may have fallen off your radar. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

