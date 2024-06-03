Godsmack and Staind have both had great careers after enjoying late '90s breakouts, but which of these bands is better? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Both bands started in Boston-area of Massachusetts around 1995 and saw a similar trajectory in their career, each becoming hugely successful in the 2000s after making impressive debuts in the late '90s.

Godsmack have remained a constant chart favorite since their self-titled 1998 debut, which gave us the single "Whatever" and started a run of hits that included the chart-toppers "Awake," "I Stand Alone," "Straight Out of Line," "Speak," "Whiskey Hangover," "Cryin' Like a Bitch," "1000hp," "Bulletproof," "When Legends Rise" "Under Your Scars" and more.

Staind, meanwhile, started in 1996 with their Tormented album, but truly broke through with 1999's Dysfunction. That album gave us "Just Go," "Mudshovel" and "Home," kicking off a solid run that featured chart-toppers "It's Been Awhile," "So Far Away," "Right Here," "Not Again" and "Lowest in Me," as well as big hits in "Fade," "Price to Pay," "Believe" and "Here and Now."

As with all Chuck's Fight Clubs, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Monday's show at 8PM. Tuesday's show at 8PM will find the host breaking down the argument for Godsmack. Then on Wednesday at 8PM, Staind gets the spotlight. You'll have all week to rank each band with the winning choice being featured in a block on the Friday edition of Loudwire Nights at 8PM.

Rank both acts below. And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.