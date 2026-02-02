VOTE: Better Hometown Bands – Seattle vs. Boston

Seattle and Boston not only have great football teams, but both cities have been responsible for giving us some of rock's best bands. We're gonna call this our Super Bowl matchup, but rather than seeing which football team can run up the most points, we're going to ask you which city has delivered the best rock and metal bands — Seattle or Boston?

When it comes to Seattle, the city is mostly synonymous with the '90s grunge movement that gave us the "Big 4" of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Alice in Chains rocking our world. But Seattle is also home to Heart, Jimi Hendrix and many more.

On the other side of the country, you've got Boston, which spawned such classic '70s rock bands as Aerosmith, Boston and The Cars, then kept it going with Pixies, Extreme and more recently Godsmack.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both cities on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked city will have their bands be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Every Rock + Metal Artist That Has Played the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

And after voting, check out the gallery below to see 28 of the best rock and metal Super Bowl commercials.