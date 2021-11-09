Staind's Aaron Lewis will release Frayed at Both Ends, his new solo country album, on Jan. 28 and the singer-songwriter will head out on the road in support of the new release two weeks prior with a U.S. tour set to launch on Jan. 14.

This year has largely served as a balancing act for Lewis, who has been active with Staind and as a solo artist, using his solo concerts as opportunities to disparage the Democratic party and President Joe Biden in addition to playing selections off his three previous country records as well as the Town Line EP and the forthcoming full length, with covers of Staind in the mix as well.

The 38-date tour will carry on from mid-January through late April with some multi-day gaps in the scheduling to help offset the grind of the exhaustive three-month jaunt.

See the full list of dates below.

Frayed at Both Ends will be Lewis' first country album since issuing State I'm In back in 2019 and, commenting on the 13-track release, Lewis stated, "This is an album of saying things that need to be said about how people actually live. Life isn't easy. Most people drink to forget, or drive for hours trying to get away from what they can't let go of or leave behind. Work takes it out of you. Love falls short or destroys you. Disappointments stack up. But still you have to keep going — and how you do that says everything about the man that you are."

Aaron Lewis 2022 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

Jan. 15 - Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex

Jan. 21 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre

Jan. 22 - El Dorado, Ark. @ First Financial Music Hall

Jan. 23 - Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Jan. 27 - Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

Jan. 28 - Wabash, Ind. @ Ford Theater At The Honeywell Center

Jan. 29 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 05 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Resort & Casino

Feb. 09 - Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse

Feb. 10 - Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena

Feb. 12 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Feb. 17 - Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Feb. 18 - Florence, Ind. @ Belterra Casino Resort

Feb. 19 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort

Feb. 20 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

Feb. 24 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Feb. 25 - Anderson, Ind. @ Harrah's Hoosier Park

Feb. 26 - Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Mar. 02 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Live At Coco

Mar. 03 - Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center

Mar. 04 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon

Mar. 10 - Marion, Ill. @ The Pavilion

Mar. 11 - Robinsonville, Miss. @ Horseshoe Tunica

Mar. 18 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre

Mar. 19 - Akron, Ohio @ Akron Civic Theatre

Mar. 25 - Cabazon, Calif. @ Morongo Casino

Mar. 26 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Morongo Casino

Mar. 31 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Apr. 01 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex

Apr. 07 - Brandon, Miss. @ City Hall Live

Apr. 08 - Baton Rouge, La. @ L'Auberge Casino

Apr. 09 - Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store

Apr. 15 - Schenectady, N.Y. @ Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center

Apr. 16 - Schenectady, N.Y. @ Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center

Apr. 22 - Dover, Del. @ Rollins Center At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Apr. 23 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino