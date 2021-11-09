Staind’s Aaron Lewis Books 38-Date 2022 U.S. Tour in Support of New Solo Country Album
Staind's Aaron Lewis will release Frayed at Both Ends, his new solo country album, on Jan. 28 and the singer-songwriter will head out on the road in support of the new release two weeks prior with a U.S. tour set to launch on Jan. 14.
This year has largely served as a balancing act for Lewis, who has been active with Staind and as a solo artist, using his solo concerts as opportunities to disparage the Democratic party and President Joe Biden in addition to playing selections off his three previous country records as well as the Town Line EP and the forthcoming full length, with covers of Staind in the mix as well.
The 38-date tour will carry on from mid-January through late April with some multi-day gaps in the scheduling to help offset the grind of the exhaustive three-month jaunt.
See the full list of dates below.
Frayed at Both Ends will be Lewis' first country album since issuing State I'm In back in 2019 and, commenting on the 13-track release, Lewis stated, "This is an album of saying things that need to be said about how people actually live. Life isn't easy. Most people drink to forget, or drive for hours trying to get away from what they can't let go of or leave behind. Work takes it out of you. Love falls short or destroys you. Disappointments stack up. But still you have to keep going — and how you do that says everything about the man that you are."
Aaron Lewis 2022 Solo U.S. Tour Dates
Jan. 14 - Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre
Jan. 15 - Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex
Jan. 21 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre
Jan. 22 - El Dorado, Ark. @ First Financial Music Hall
Jan. 23 - Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Jan. 27 - Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center
Jan. 28 - Wabash, Ind. @ Ford Theater At The Honeywell Center
Jan. 29 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center
Feb. 05 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Resort & Casino
Feb. 09 - Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse
Feb. 10 - Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena
Feb. 12 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
Feb. 17 - Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
Feb. 18 - Florence, Ind. @ Belterra Casino Resort
Feb. 19 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort
Feb. 20 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
Feb. 24 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
Feb. 25 - Anderson, Ind. @ Harrah's Hoosier Park
Feb. 26 - Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
Mar. 02 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Live At Coco
Mar. 03 - Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center
Mar. 04 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon
Mar. 10 - Marion, Ill. @ The Pavilion
Mar. 11 - Robinsonville, Miss. @ Horseshoe Tunica
Mar. 18 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre
Mar. 19 - Akron, Ohio @ Akron Civic Theatre
Mar. 25 - Cabazon, Calif. @ Morongo Casino
Mar. 26 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Morongo Casino
Mar. 31 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
Apr. 01 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex
Apr. 07 - Brandon, Miss. @ City Hall Live
Apr. 08 - Baton Rouge, La. @ L'Auberge Casino
Apr. 09 - Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store
Apr. 15 - Schenectady, N.Y. @ Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center
Apr. 16 - Schenectady, N.Y. @ Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center
Apr. 22 - Dover, Del. @ Rollins Center At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Apr. 23 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino