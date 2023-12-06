Aaron Lewis Postpones Remaining 2023 Solo Tour Dates, Issues Statement

Aaron Lewis is shutting down early for 2023, as the Staind vocalist has announced that the remainder of his 2023 solo touring has been postponed.

Lewis, who performs in the country music world as a solo artist, had been out on the road as part of his 2023 "American Patriot Acoustic Tour," but was recently ordered to start mandatory vocal rest by his doctors.

"Life has reminded me I'm creeping up on 52," explained Lewis in a statement. "After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords."

"It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals," said Lewis in announcing his show postponements. "Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."

Lewis had been touring in support of his 2022 solo set, Frayed at Both Ends. The shows impacted included stops in Concord, N.H.; Springfield, Mass.; Verona, N.Y.; Nashville, ind.; and Saginaw, Mich., but each of those shows has now been rescheduled for 2024. You can see the newly rescheduled shows listed below.

Tickets purchased for the postponed tour dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows. The second show for Saginaw, Michigan on Dec. 17 has been canceled rather than rescheduled.

This does not impact Staind's touring, as the band is not expected to return to the concert stage until April next year. The group will be playing shows with Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana starting April 22 in Brandon, Mississippi in support of their Confessions of the Fallen album.

Aaron Lewis Solo 2024 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Feb. 16 - Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino (rescheduled from Dec. 9)

Feb. 17 - Springfield, Mass. @ Symphony Hall (rescheduled from Dec. 8)

April 3 - Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts (rescheduled from Dec. 7)

Aug. 10 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center (rescheduled from Aug. 10)

Aug. 24 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center (rescheduled from Dec. 15)

Aug. 25 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center (rescheduled from Dec. 14)