POLL: What’s the Best Working Class Song? – VOTE NOW

With Labor Day on the horizon, it's time to pay tribute to the working men and women of the world, so we're going to change things up a bit this week. We want to know what is your favorite working class song? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights weekly poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three highest rated tracks from your votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

So what songs do we have for you to vote on? You've got the classic Friday anthem "Working for the Weekend" from Loverboy, another Canadian outfit Rush saluting the "Working Man" and the guitar great Gus G. covering Dire Straits' '80s hit "Money for Nothing."

There's some great southern tinged rock here with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Workin'," Aaron Lewis' "Country Boy," Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass" and Shinedown's cover of Skynyrd's "Simple Man." And yes, there's the Johnny Paycheck country classic, "Take This Job and Shove It."

Punk has always carried a working class ethos, so we turn to Green Day for "Working Class Hero" and Less Than Jake for "Last Hour of the Last Day of Work." Then we finish out this list with two heavy hitters - Metallica's "Motorbreath" and Skid Row's "Slave to the Grind."

Head below and rate the songs, helping us to determine which is the fan favorite. Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which tracks prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Five Finger Death Punch album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

