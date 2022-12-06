Watch Aaron Lewis Perform New Right-Wing Song ‘Let’s Go Fishin’’ — ‘Let’s Go Karen, Let’s Go Brandon’

Watch Aaron Lewis Perform New Right-Wing Song ‘Let’s Go Fishin’’ — ‘Let’s Go Karen, Let’s Go Brandon’

You never quite know what you're going to get at an Aaron Lewis show, but attendees of his concert in Ranson, W.V. earlier this week saw the musician perform a new right-wing song called "Let's Go Fishin'."

A few months ago, Lewis debuted the acoustic track "I Ain't Made in China," and "Let's Go Fishin'" follows suit in terms of its mellow nature — and right-wing perspective. With lyrics such as, "Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank /
And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today," the song reflects the singer's usual onstage outspokenness.

The chorus takes Lewis' political message a step further, as he sings, "Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin' It's all so fucked up I can't stand it Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon / Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'."

We all know that "Karen" is a nickname for entitled women who demand and complain to get their way, but for those who are unaware, "Let's Go, Brandon" is a phrase that serves as a substitute for "Fuck Joe Biden." It became popularized after an NBC reporter thought a crowd at a NASCAR race was cheering for driver Brandon Brown when they were actually chanting the latter phrase [via AP News].

Thus, it became a meme and a slogan for the Republican Party, and Lewis was met with cheers from the crowd after he sang it in his song.

Check out a fan-filmed video of the performance and read the full set of lyrics below.

Aaron Lewis, 'Let's Go Fishin'' Lyrics

Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank
And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night, the world's gone crazy and the shit ain't right

Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

We can make America great again, turn right on a two track, and turn off CNN

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right
Let's go riding, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up, I can't stand it
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

Take a foot off the gas, this ain't a NASCAR race, just kick it on back with a smile on your face

And let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right

Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon

Aaron Lewis - 'Let's Go Fishin''

