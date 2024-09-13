Some of your favorite rockers have chosen to go bald, but they weren't always that way. In this gallery we take a look at some of your favorite chrome-domed rockers and take you back to a time when they were still proudly displaying their locks.

In some cases, the choice to go with the bald look came about by necessity with naturally thinning hair and aging taking its natural course. Geoff Tate is a great example of a musician who embraced a long haired mane through the early part of his career, cropped it closer during the '90s and early 2000s and by the late 2000s decided to let it all go and embraced the bald look.

In other cases, the bald look was something that came as a more aesthetic choice, as some of these musicians have shown on occasion the desire to let their hair return.

For instance, we've seen Live's Ed Kowalczyk or Staind's Aaron Lewis have occasionally let their follicles fill out again, though it seems to often be for a limited amount of time.

Either way, the bald look is widely accepted in the rock and metal world. In some cases, it's hard to imagine these rockers without a clean and shiny noggin. It's become truly a part of their image and who we view them as.

So join us as we take a look at some of today's top rockstars displaying their bald domes and what they once looked like prior to their follicle falling out.

Bald Rockers Before and After (Singers Edition) You know them now with their often immaculate chrome dome look, but they did sport some hair on top at one point in their career. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire