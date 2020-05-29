Before + After: 23 Rockers Who Had Both Long + Short (Or No) Hair
Hair is a trademark for many people, especially in the rock and metal community where musicians tend to grow it long.
With the exception of a few people, such as Slash and Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez, most rockers have sported different hair styles and lengths throughout their days. Whether it was a drastic cut for a short time or a simple chop for the sake of aging, scroll through the gallery below to see 23 rock and metal musicians who've had long and short hairstyles.
15 Rockers With the Greatest Hair Ever